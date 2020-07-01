CHED allows medical schools to admit students sans NMAT

MANILA, Philippines — Medical schools may admit students who have not taken the National Medical Admission Test for the coming academic year, the Commission on Higher Education said Wednesday.

The Center for Educational Measurement failed to administer the NMAT last March after enhanced community quarantine was enforced in Luzon and other areas in the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

NMAT is a requirement for admission to medical schools.

“The commission, in its en banc meeting on June 30, 2020, responded to the call of many students who want to pursue their medical education but were not able to take the NMAT which is required for admission to medical school due to the current health crisis,” CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera said.

De Vera said medical schools may accept students who were unable to take the NMAT subject to their regular admission requirements.

The CHED made the decision after students and parents expressed concerns on how to proceed into medical program without the required NMAT. Some 9,000 applicants were supposed to take the examinations this year.

There are 56 higher education institutions nationwide authorized to offer the doctor of medicine program.