PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHED office on C.P. Garcia Avenue in Quezon City
CHED website
CHED allows medical schools to admit students sans NMAT
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Medical schools may admit students who have not taken the National Medical Admission Test for the coming academic year, the Commission on Higher Education said Wednesday.

The Center for Educational Measurement failed to administer the NMAT last March after enhanced community quarantine was enforced in Luzon and other areas in the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

NMAT is a requirement for admission to medical schools.

“The commission, in its en banc meeting on June 30, 2020, responded to the call of many students who want to pursue their medical education but were not able to take the NMAT which is required for admission to medical school due to the current health crisis,” CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera said.

De Vera said medical schools may accept students who were unable to take the NMAT subject to their regular admission requirements.

The CHED made the decision after students and parents expressed concerns on how to proceed into medical program without the required NMAT. Some 9,000 applicants were supposed to take the examinations this year.

There are 56 higher education institutions nationwide authorized to offer the doctor of medicine program.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far on the Jolo 'misencounter' shooting
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The military and the police presented drastically different accounts of what happened that day. 
Headlines
fbfb
Roque stands by controversial 'congratulations' remark, says he will make them every month
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"I don't care about the critics. I'll keep doing it every month because people should be reminded that although UP forecasts...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson urges Army chief to 'temper emotions' over troops killed in police shooting
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"While I can easily relate to Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay and understand how he feels about...
Headlines
fbfb
Family with six PWD cards invited to House hearing, asked to cooperate with QC legal
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“They’re the supposed perpetrators of this fake ID. I believe that we cannot have a hearing if we don’t...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City stays under strictest ECQ; no easing of restrictions in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Cebu City was first reverted to the strictest community quarantine on June 15 after it saw increase in the number of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP chief says fatal Jolo shooting will not affect police-military relations
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Our relationship is founded on a long shared history of cooperation and brotherhood. In fact, we are inter-operable...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Task force: SAF a solution to Cebu City residents' 'failure' to follow health protocols
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"The continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City is attributed to the complacency of local residents for their failure...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Anti-terror bill untouched on Duterte's desk as automatic enactment nears
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The fate of controversial anti-terror bill remains unknown as President Duterte comes under increasing pressure from the public...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
With SC yet to resolve pleas, a political prisoner gives birth while ABS-CBN faces another CDO
2 hours ago
National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers Edre Olalia said it would be ideal if preliminary reliefs asked by the party may...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pangilinan calls for Senate probe into Jolo police killing of 4 soldiers
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"This incident is disturbing because it appears that the police are quick in pulling the trigger without careful judgment....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with