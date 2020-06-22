PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This June 15, 2020 photo shows the outside of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46.
Rappler/Lian Buan, pooled
Criticism over verdicts may 'erode faith in justice system', judges' group warns
(Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — An association of judges in the Philippines denounced Monday “abusive” attacks and criticisms hurled at the judiciary, which it said may result in loss of faith and respect in the country’s judicial system.

In a statement, the Philippine Judges Association said the Philippine judiciary has been receiving “virulent” assaults from the public for the past days. 

"The Philippine Judges Association is saddened by how the judiciary is being dragged and vilified just because a decision in a manner not acceptable to the parties therein. The attacks on the judiciary are so vicious that they may lead to the public losing faith and respect in our judicial system," the PJA said.

The association issued the statement a week after Rappler executive editor and CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. were convicted of cyber libel. While the PJA did not identify a particular case in the statement, its president Judge Felix Reyes said the statement was related to the guilty verdict in the case.

Rights groups and press advocates said the decision of Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa marked an erosion of press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.

David Kaye, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said the guilty verdict marked a “new low” as he urged higher courts to reverse the conviction.

“Abusive criticisms and unfounded innuendoes hurled against courts and judges erode the public’s trust and confidence on the very institution tasked to protect the people’s rights,” the PJA said.

Citing a 2008 Supreme Court decision, it also said that “these attacks do a grave disservice to the principle of an independent judiciary and mislead the public as to the role of judges in a constitutional democracy, shaking the very foundation of our democratic government.”

The association added that courts settle issues on the basis of facts and law and that remedies are available when a party loses a case.

Ressa and Santos remain free pending an appeal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kristine Joy Patag

MARIA RESSA PHILIPPINE JUDGES ASSOCIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
10 hours ago
Headlines
Sara: Pa is hard to love
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
For presidential daughter and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, President Duterte is “hard to love” when it comes to...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle back-riding eyed only for private use — DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The resumption of motorcycle taxi services such as Angkas is not yet on the horizon, as only motorcycle back-riding for private...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI begins probe into rape threat vs Frankie Pangilinan
5 hours ago
Victor Lorenzo, NBI cybercrime division chief, said the bureau’s officer-in-charge Eric Distor has given the directive...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers want review of disability benefits law amid 'fake PWD' allegations
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“We don't focus on the discount. What happens once you get the card is that you are identified as part of the sector....
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Criticism over verdicts may 'erode faith in justice system', judges' group warns
2 hours ago
In a statement, the Philippine Judges Association said the Philippine judiciary has been receiving “virulent”...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DOH to look into the death of British national rejected by Cebu hospital — Locsin
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday said the health department will look into the death of a British national...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Phivolcs keeping close watch on Kanlaon Volcano in Negros
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 81 earthquakes have been recorded from 4:03 p.m....
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
PNP: Domestic violence, OSEC complaints surge as lockdown eased
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The more relaxed quarantine measures imposed at the beginning of the month also ushered in an increase in the reporting of...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Palace: Government reviewing ‘Hatid Probinsya’
By Miriam Desacada | 17 hours ago
The government will craft a policy on locally stranded individuals following the rise of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with