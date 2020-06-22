Criticism over verdicts may 'erode faith in justice system', judges' group warns

MANILA, Philippines — An association of judges in the Philippines denounced Monday “abusive” attacks and criticisms hurled at the judiciary, which it said may result in loss of faith and respect in the country’s judicial system.

In a statement, the Philippine Judges Association said the Philippine judiciary has been receiving “virulent” assaults from the public for the past days.

"The Philippine Judges Association is saddened by how the judiciary is being dragged and vilified just because a decision in a manner not acceptable to the parties therein. The attacks on the judiciary are so vicious that they may lead to the public losing faith and respect in our judicial system," the PJA said.

The association issued the statement a week after Rappler executive editor and CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. were convicted of cyber libel. While the PJA did not identify a particular case in the statement, its president Judge Felix Reyes said the statement was related to the guilty verdict in the case.

Rights groups and press advocates said the decision of Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa marked an erosion of press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.

David Kaye, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said the guilty verdict marked a “new low” as he urged higher courts to reverse the conviction.

“Abusive criticisms and unfounded innuendoes hurled against courts and judges erode the public’s trust and confidence on the very institution tasked to protect the people’s rights,” the PJA said.

Citing a 2008 Supreme Court decision, it also said that “these attacks do a grave disservice to the principle of an independent judiciary and mislead the public as to the role of judges in a constitutional democracy, shaking the very foundation of our democratic government.”

The association added that courts settle issues on the basis of facts and law and that remedies are available when a party loses a case.

Ressa and Santos remain free pending an appeal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kristine Joy Patag