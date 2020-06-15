DOCUMENT: Decision on cyber libel case vs Rappler CEO Ressa, former researcher Santos

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court convicted Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos over cyber libel charges Monday.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 under Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa found Ressa and Santos guilty of violating Section 4(c)(4) of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in a case that tested the cyber libel provision of the law and that press and civil society groups have warned could silence critical reporting of the Duterte administration.

Related Stories Court convicts Rappler's Ressa on cyber libel

Below is the full decision of the case.