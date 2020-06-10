PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident of Brgy. San Miguel in Taguig City undergoes swabbing for coronavirus testing on April 23, 2020.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Testing capacity for COVID-19 still 'not enough' — Palace
(Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — After 85 days of strict quarantine rules due to the novel coronavirus, the Philippines' capacity to test for the new pathogen is still unequal to the task of detecting enough COVID-19 cases, the Palace said.

Speaking in an interview with ANC on Wednesday morning, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the national government is looking at bolstering the number of tests the country's healthcare system could process each day. 

“We’re still aggressively pursuing the establishment of more laboratories because we don’t have enough,” Roque said.

Roque had previously said that the country had already exceeded its target testing capacity of 30,000 a day, a figure that the Department of Health clarified does not reflect the number of tests actually performed daily.

RELATED: Palace: Don't say 'mass testing', we can't test everybody

"You know, it’s not just the (laboratories’) capacity. It’s the actual testing that (is) being done so we need to improve not just the capacity but also to make sure that they all have (supplies) so that they can maximize their capacities," Roque said Wednesday.

Widespread testing is crucial in curbing the spread of the virus around the world as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people, though various government officials have highlighted the role of public "discipline" and "cooperation" in dealing with the disease.

The government's rejection of the term "mass testing"—with Roque himself once claiming incorrectly that it means testing everyone—has contributed to public outcry over the national government's response to the global pandemic after over two months of quarantine. 

READ: Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears

Although physical distancing and restricted movement of citizens do keep the disease from spreading, experts from the University of Santo Tomas have said a projected rise in cases as quarantine restrictions are loosened "can be offset with a rigorous tracking, testing, and tracing program that seeks to limit community spread by breaking chains of viral transmission." 

Even the World Health Organization has pointed out the "slow" contact tracing efforts—which are led by the national police—in the country. 

According to President Rodrigo Duterte's weekly report to Congress released on Monday, 140 additional laboratories are being evaluated to serve as COVID-19 testing facilities, while the implementing task force against COVID-19 has said that testing capacity would be raised to 50,000 tests per day by June's end.

As of this writing, 22,992 have been sickened with the virus in the country, according to the health department's latest tally on Tuesday. — Franco Luna with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A year after Recto Bank incident, no change in policy in West Philippine Sea — Diokno
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno noted that while the incident drew public outrage, Philippine officials seemed to walk back...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to stricter quarantine possible – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
June 12 ‘mañanita’ protest: Only 10 allowed
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Groups opposing the Anti-Terrorism Act, which now awaits President Duterte’s signature, are planning protests they call...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
15 hours ago
Congress submits anti-terror bill to Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
The new anti-terrorism bill is now ready for President Duterte’s signature, as Congress yesterday transmitted to Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
PAGCOR eyes gradual reopening of casinos
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is eyeing the resumption of casino operations this month to save the jobs of thousands...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
3,700 cases of violence vs women, children recorded during ECQ
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Nearly 3,700 violent incidents against women and children have been recorded while the country is under quarantine because...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Teachers seek P1,000 internet allowance
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Teachers should be provided with internet or communication allowance to cover expenses related to the shift to distance learning...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Poverty rate seen to rise this year
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
More Filipinos will be plunged into poverty this year even as government cash transfers and wage subsidies attempt to blunt...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with