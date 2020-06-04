COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In an interview with “The Chief” on One News, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the industry is enforcing safety and health protocols under the new normal and destinations would have to reduce the number of tourists accommodated at a given time to ensure physical distancing.
Miguel de Guzman, file
Philippines targets higher-spending tourists
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - June 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be targeting higher-spending tourists as it moves forward under a new normal.

In an interview with “The Chief” on One News, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the industry is enforcing safety and health protocols under the new normal and destinations would have to reduce the number of tourists accommodated at a given time to ensure physical distancing.

“(The way) we’re looking at it now, we’re going to be getting quality tourists. We want to get high-value tourists… And the high-value tourists are the ones who will spend, and it matters to them – the cleanliness and hygiene,” Puyat pointed out last Tuesday.

She emphasized that the country cannot focus on the quantity of tourists given the physical distancing measures that need to be enforced.

“What is important now until there’s no vaccine, physical distancing would be the new normal,” she added.

Department of Tourism (DOT) data show that international arrivals for January to May 2020 dropped 62.21 percent to 1.3 million arrivals from 3.49 million arrivals in the same period last year. The estimated inbound tourism revenues during this period plunged 60.56 percent to P81.05 billion from P205.50 billion in the same period a year ago.

Puyat emphasized that a tourist destination will have to reduce the number of tourists it accommodates at a certain time. She cited Boracay Island, with its carrying capacity of 19,000, would have to accommodate only half or lower than that number to ensure distancing.

She also noted that local government units (LGUs) and tourism stakeholders are not rushing the resumption of tourism activities as they want the revival to be slow but sure.

“Because if there is an outbreak in one tourist spot, it is not just that tourist spot that will be affected but the whole Philippines,” Puyat stressed.

At an earlier press briefing, she revealed that LGUs are not keen on opening up their areas to tourism right away. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong is comfortable at opening the destination by September while Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap is looking at July at the earliest.

“So I actually appreciate it that our LGUs are being really careful. And when they are ready to have tourists, it is sure that they will be safe when they visit there,” Puyat added.  

Meanwhile, the DOT is pushing digital tourism while the leisure travel and other tourism activities are still restricted due to the lingering threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

It launched several programs that utilize the internet to boost its presence on social media, including the DOT Online Training wherein seminars that usually gathered large crowds were done through video-call apps. Richmond Mercurio, Ghio Ong

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House approves anti-terror bill on final reading despite backlash
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
A total of 173 congressmen voted to pass the measure, outnumbering 31 who voted negative and 29 others who abstained.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reports 751 new COVID-19 infections, nearly 20,000 in total
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:13 p.m.) More than 6.19 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 376,000 deaths, have been logged globally...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes anti-terrorism bill
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives has passed the proposed measure that seeks to impose harsher punishment on terrorist acts.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace, DFA told: Explain VFA withdrawal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
It is unclear whether the government had been notified of the SC directive before Locsin announced Tuesday night that the...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto asks Duque: Where is the aid for healthcare workers?
9 hours ago
"What hindered your office to draft and approved the said IRR for the past two 2 months?" Sotto wrote. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Domestic commercial flights back
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Beginning June 5, domestic flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will resume as Metro Manila transitions to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senators still want VFA review
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Senators yesterday welcomed Malacañang’s move to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Protesting is not terrorism – DND
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured the people yesterday that protesters are not terrorists as he allayed fears over...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DepEd seeks more funds for ‘blended’ learning
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Education officials have asked lawmakers to increase the budget of the education sector to support programs to be implemented...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senate approves Bayanihan Act 2
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate last night approved on second reading a bill replacing Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act which...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with