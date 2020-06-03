House approves anti-terror bill on final reading despite backlash

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 6:45 p.m.) — The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) on third and final reading notwithstanding overwhelming public backlash.

A total of 173 congressmen voted to pass the measure, outnumbering 31 who voted negative and 29 others who abstained.

Like its controversial Senate counterpart approved in February, the bill if passed into law would effectively repeal the Human Security Act of 2007 and replace it with a harsher law.

RELATED: ‘Anti-terror’ bill defines terrorism vaguely but has clear and specific dangers

Rep. Jericho Nograles (PBA Party-list) said that there is no need for a Bicameral Conference Committee to convene since there are no conflicting provisions between the House and Senate versions of the proposed anti-terrorism law.

The House of Representatives adopted the version of the bill that the Senate had already passed on third and final reading.

Since the counterpart bills are compatible, the final version's enrolled form will be printed and submitted to Malacañang for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte — who had previously certified HB 6875 as urgent in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He may opt to sign it into to law, veto it in its entirety, veto specific provisions or let the bill lapse into law upon inaction. The president certified the bill urgent, making a veto unlikely.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

