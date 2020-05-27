COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte talks on the phone with Socialist Republic of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Phuc at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang, Manila on May 26, 2020.
Malacañang photos
Philippines, Vietnam agree to boost cooperation on COVID-19 response
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 8:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Vietnam have agreed to boost their cooperation against the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 and have stressed the importance of enough supply of food and medical equipment as the world grapples with the pandemic.

Food security, including a long-term supply of rice to the Philippines, and international efforts against the pandemic were discussed during a phone conversation between President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc committed to stronger bilateral and regional cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the assurance of long term rice supply for the Philippines and the mobilization of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) mechanisms to ensure critical medical supplies and equipment," a statement issued by the Office of the Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs read.

"Both leaders underscored the importance of maintaining adequate supply of staple food and critical medical equipment and supplies to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

During the conversation, Duterte stressed the need to implement key ASEAN initiatives to combat COVID-19, especially the ASEAN Response Fund and ASEAN Regional Reserve Medical Supplies. He also lauded Vietnam for its its effective response to COVID-19 and expressed hope that the two countries can share best practices.

The statement said Phuc had expressed appreciation for the Philippines' "strong" measures in fighting COVID-19 including preventing community transmission, implementing community quarantine measures and providing social protection.

The Vietnamese leader also assured Duterte that his country would "continue to supply rice to the Philippines on a long-term basis at competitive prices.”

Duterte thanked Vietnam for the assurance and noted that the partnership in ensuring strategic rice supply stability is one of the key aspects of the two countries' cooperation.  He also assured Phuc of the Philippines’ continued support for Vietnam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN.

FOOD SECURITY NGUYEN XUAN PHUC RICE SUPPLY RODRIGO DUTERTE VIETNAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WHO: COVID-19 cases in Philippines ‘not rapidly decreasing’ despite quarantine measures
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Dr. Takeshi Nishijima, WHO Western Pacific technical officer, stressed the importance of staying at home and practicing preventive...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors back shift to GCQ on June 1
1 day ago
The 17 mayors of the National Capital Region will formally recommend shifting to a General Community Quarantine from June...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Enrollment in public schools to proceed on June 1
9 hours ago
If the situation in the country has yet to reach “new normal” by August 24, classes will still proceed but will...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque contradicts Duterte, says it's safe for classes to resume on August 24
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday said it would be safe for classes to resume on August 24. He said this...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Unclear guidelines for school opening put teachers at risk too, group says
4 hours ago
Unclear government guidelines on schools opening mere days before the start of enrollment leaves teachers in limbo, the Alliance...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte extends term of Boracay rehab body
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Executive Order No. 115 extended the life of the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force until May 8, 2021 "unless extended or sooner...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
'Negligent in the extreme': HRW says Philippines fails to assist children affected by 'drug war'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The human rights organization stressed that children orphaned in the drug war—which began in mid-2016—have suffered...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Despite police claims, drug war killings continue amid COVID-19 lockdown — int'l rights monitor
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
“Filipino children have suffered horribly from President Duterte’s decision to unleash the police and their hit...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in prisons jump to 194; 161 are inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The number of COVID-19 infections at the Bureau of Corrections rose to 194, and 161 of these are convicts in the bureau’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with