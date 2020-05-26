COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows Solicitor General Jose Calida.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file
Calida won't attend House panel hearing on ABS-CBN franchise bills
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Solicitor General Jose Calida again declined to attend the House of Representatives’ inquiry into bills for the renewal of franchise of ABS-CBN.

In his letter to Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), Calida invoked the sub judice rule, which he said prohibits him “from sharing views and recommendations” on issues surrounding ABS-CBN.

“The rule aims to immunize the court form every extraneus influence and to maintain the dignity and authority of the court in the administration of impartial justice,” he said.

Alvarez chairs the House’s Committee on Legislative Franchise that is set to hear the bills proposing the grant of a fresh 25-year franchise for ABS-CBN on Monday afternoon.

Bills seeking inquiry into supposed violations of the network against its franchise law and NTC’s liabilities when it issued the Cease and Desist Order against the network are also on the panel’s agenda. Calida had earlier warned the NTC that it will face graft charges if it will allow ABS-CBN to operate past the expiry of its franchise on May 4.

Calida cited the pendency of his quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN’s now-expired franchise at the Supreme Court, and the network’s Petition for Certiorari filed against the National Telecommunications Commission.

The solicitor general also stressed that he serves as statutory counsel of NTC. Earlier Monday, Calida filed NTC’s comment on ABS-CBN’s petition.

‘Sub judice not valid ground to skip congressional hearing’

When the Senate Committee on Public Services conducted a hearing into bills for ABS-CBN last week, Calida also cited the same rule in declining to attend.

But Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan stressed that “using such a reason that there is a pending case to evade or avoid a congressional hearing is unacceptable.” 

“Otherwise, given all the cases that are pending before various courts against government agencies or its employees, they will all invoke sub judice in order to avoid a Senate hearing,” Pangilinan, president of the minority Liberal Party and who is married to ABS-CBN talent Sharon Cuneta, said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who will preside over the hearing on bills on ABS-CBN’s franchise, said the committee will “mandate them to appear in the next hearing.”

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE JOSE CALIDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Life After Lockdown: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Commuters can expect long queues while waiting for their turn to board buses and trains with social distancing measures enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
7 hours ago
Headlines
Guidelines drawn up for barbers, salons, dine-in
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez are set to recommend...
Headlines
fbfb
Private hospitals ask Duterte to fire Duque
18 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. said its 744 member-hospitals feel it's time for the health chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 minute ago
Roque says class resumption possible in August if Philippines under 'new normal'
1 minute ago
The administration's lexicon — for example on "mass testing" and on "new normal" — has been challenging to...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
WHO sounds alarm over 'slow' contact tracing efforts in the Philippines
2 hours ago
“I would say we are slow. We need to push harder and we really need to work harder,” she added. 
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOST reactivates pharmaceutical unit to focus on collaborations for COVID-19 cure
3 hours ago
In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the DOST has started to revive the pharmaceutical unit under...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte asks NBI to look into couple who offered overpriced COVID-19 equipment to government
3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque pointed out that the couple may be held liable under the special law on Anti-Profiteering...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
More than 500 inmates in BJMP facilities test positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said that 517 detainees that tested positive for COVID-19 are receiving treatment in isolation facilities...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with