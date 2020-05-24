COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Filipino Muslims pray to celebrate Eid al-fitr in front of the Quirino grandstand in Manila on June 5, 2019. Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Duterte urges Muslims to be 'agents of change' in Eid'l Fitr message
(Philstar.com) - May 24, 2020 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte urged Muslims to be "agents of change" and to help break barriers that divide the nation as they observe the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In his message for Eid'l Fitr or festival of breaking the fast, Duterte expressed hope that the Muslims' time in prayer had nourished their "inner strength and fortitude to stay true to the inherent goodness of humanity as we shun the evils that permeate our society."

"As you further carry out your role as stewards of peace, love and understanding, I trust that you will remain committed in breaking down barriers that divide and further estrange us from one another," Duterte said.

"Harnessing the best of our capabilities and perspectives, let us be agents of change in our communities as we contribute to the enlightenment of our nation," he added.

Duterte also wished that the clarity of thought and wisdom that Muslims had attained from their celebration of Eid'l Fitr would inspire them to be "the living examples of what is best in the Islamic faith."

"It is only in our everyday lives that our religious doctrines find meaningful relevance as it is through our actions and deeds that we attest to the benevolence and grace of the Creator," the President said.

Last week, Malacañang issued Proclamation No. 944 declaring May 25 a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Fitr.

There are about ten million Muslims in the Philippines, where a majority identify as Catholic. 

