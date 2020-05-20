160 PSG positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — At least 160 personnel of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) based on the mandatory rapid testing implemented by the PSG to ensure that no infected personnel will be detailed to President Duterte and members of the first family.

PSG chief Col. Jesus Durante III assured the public that Duterte is “shielded” from COVID-19, citing the stringent health protocols imposed by the unit to avoid contamination between the President and his security detail.

“We make sure that no infected person is able to get near him,” Durante said, adding the President has no direct contact with or exposure to a Davao-based PSG member who tested positive through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, but had long recovered from COVID-19.

He said the PSG compound as well as the Malacañang complex remain safe and secure for the President and the first family.

Duterte flew back to Malacañang at past midnight yesterday after spending the weekend with family in Davao City.

He was scheduled to attend the interagency task force meeting yesterday.

Durante said the PSG “strictly follows a systematic procedure in accordance with the guidelines set by the health department and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to prevent the spread of the virus.”

PSG personnel are subjected to rapid testing every 14 days before they are placed on duty. They also undergo confirmatory tests.

Under strict guidelines, close-in personnel assigned to the President are subjected to PCR tests before deployment.

Durante said the on-duty personnel are confined to one building during the entire period they are protecting the Chief Executive.

“Those detailed as close-in security for the President undergo swabbing every shift,” he said.

As a matter of procedure, the PSG chief said his men and their dependents undergo COVID-19 rapid testing every two weeks.

On the other hand, Cabinet members and guests who would meet with the President at the Malacañang compound are subjected to rapid testing.

Apart from the rapid and PCR testing, the PSG requires every person entering Malacañang to sign a health declaration form, wear face mask and undergo inspection and temperature check.

Related video: