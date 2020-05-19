COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows returning overseas Filipino workers.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Duterte: NEDA and local governments to work on 'new normal' recovery programs
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) will work with local governments to craft regional recovery programs as the Philippines prepares for the "new normal."

In his eighth report to Congress on the government's response to the coronavirus, President Rodrigo Duterte said the regional recovery programs would clearly define the role of local government units (LGUs) in the recovery process and provide a description of their activities under each sector.

"The NEDA Regional Development Group directed all NEDA regional offices to engage LGUs, particularly those represented in regional development councils to formulate regional recovery programs for their respective jurisdictions," Duterte said in his report.

"The approach shall be bottom-up, responsive to the needs of the community," he added.

Duterte said the technical working group on anticipatory forward planning led by NEDA would engage the Senate's committee on sustainable development goals, innovations, and futures thinking to propose bills for the "new normal."  

The government defines "new normal" as the emerging behaviors, situations, and minimum public health standards that will be institutionalized in common or routine practices and remain even after the pandemic while the disease is not totally eradicated through means such as widespread immunization.

The Philippine economy shrank by 0.2% in the first quarter—the first time since 1998 when the Philippines dealt with El Niño and the Asian Financial Crisis—as several businesses were forced to suspend operations because of quarantine restrictions.

Duterte said continuing efforts are being undertaken to increase the country's readiness to adapt to the new and emerging realities brought about by the pandemic like conduct of studies, engagement of various stakeholders, and revisiting development plans.

"As the country prepares for the 'new normal' scenario, the national government has implemented strategies not just to pump prime the economy but also to assist sectors in coping with this challenging transition," the President said.

Duterte said NEDA is finalizing the working discussion paper "We Recover as One" on the proposed social, economic, and governance strategies to enable the country to adapt to the new normal. The paper will also contain initiatives to rebuild consumer and business confidence.

Duterte said NEDA would also reconvene the different Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 midterm update planning committees to incorporate "new normal" strategies.

"The NEDA is also spearheading discussions on formulating an economic recovery program to cover the period after the lifting of the community quarantine until the end of 2020 as well as an economic resiliency plan to be implemented in 2021," the president said.

The science department will also launch the PLANADES—or the UP Planning and Development Research Foundation, Inc.—settlements model in support of the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa program on May 29.

Duterte said the model provides a mechanism for estimating new housing requirements in suitable areas and an estimation of projected housing finance requirements in the new growth areas.

"The model enables LGU users to forecast or simulate future urban expansion and land uses at the LGU level, as well as to identify or plan on how settlements develop in relation to new growth areas, and can be integrated into the local planning process to guide spatial and development strategies and investment programming," the president said.

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUA­RANTINE MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
