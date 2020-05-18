COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows members of the Highway Patrol Group, which is part of the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, enforcing quarantine rules.
Release / JTF CV Shield
JTF COVID Shield: Eased quarantine is for the economy, not 'for leisure'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The quarantine enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases stressed Monday that the quarantine restrictions were eased to kickstart the economy and not for people to go out leisurely. 

Although the government has allowed more industries to resume operations subject to physical distancing guidelines, these are all considered essential. Non-essential businesses, like those that offer leisure goods and services, remain closed.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the second day of inspections amid the newly declared Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila, Joint Task Force COVID Shield urged the public to exercise self-restraint amid temptation to go out of their houses with the partial re-opening of some malls and other business establishments.
 
Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of JTF CV Shield, reminded the public that the threat of coronavirus infection is still present and going out for unnecessary travel will only endanger their life and their families.

“I am just reminding our countrymen that our government has allowed some business establishments to open up our economy, not for us to go out on trips,” Eleazar said.

“We should only respect our workers who are the priority of our government to help revitalize our economy and provide an opportunity to re-establish and revitalize their families,” he added.

Eleazar made the appeal over reports that some people are taking advantage of the government’s decision to ease some restrictions on quarantine rules that include opening of business establishments like malls.

Just the day before, the task force similarly warned the public that they would oversee the closure of malls if social distancing and quarantine rules continue to be broken amid the easing of lockdown regulations. 

Most malls have supermarkets, pharmacies, and hardware stores, which are considered essential businesses.

During the first day of the implementation of the MECQ along with the general community quarantine in other areas, droves of people flocked to malls with seemingly no regard for physical distancing.

RELATED: Malls allowed to partially open

Police commanders have been instructed to strictly monitor compliance of malls and other business establishments.

In his statement, Eleazar particularly directed the appeal for self-restraint to those entering Metro Manila and other areas still under MECQ, noting the sudden increase of vehicles attempting to enter Metro Manila.

"During the inspection of vehicles on Sunday near the boundary of Metro Manila and Rizal, one of the motorists who was flagged down by PLt.Gen. Eleazar said that he was going to Metro Manila to buy garlic," the statement also read. 
 
“If you are just buying garlic, onions, tomatoes or something else that you can buy in your area then do not enter Metro Manila,” the general said.

Mobile checkpoints have already been set up while police have also been ordered to conduct random checking of vehicles.

“Their vehicles may not be checked in Quarantine Control Points but if my men found out that they are not allowed to go out or they are violating the physical distancing inside the vehicle during mobile checkpoint and random inspection, we will make sure that we will hold them accountable,” added Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, PNP Highway Patrol Group director.

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
12 hours ago
Headlines
'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
PNP chief Archie Gamboa confirmed that Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas would retain his current post owing to his work in police...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-positive OFWs flee quarantine – PCG
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
An unknown number of overseas Filipino workers, some of whom tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, have escaped from...
Headlines
fbfb
Criminal raps filed vs 23 barangay execs over anomalies in cash aid distribution
7 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the anomalies involve “splitting, falsification of the masterlist, getting...
Headlines
fbfb
Uson: 'Fake news' post under NBI probe an 'honest mistake'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
"It was a mistake. The photo was an honest mistake," OWWA Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson said.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace: DILG 'not exerting extra effort' in pushing for charter change
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the DILG's priority is to respond to COVID-19 but also said that pushing for charter...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
House recalls approval of ABS-CBN provisional franchise
1 hour ago
"I'm hoping whatever our provision is, I am not making a stand at this point in time. I am for a hearing, let's listen to...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Not sent back to cops': DOJ sets preliminary probe into homicide complaint over Ragos slay
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The preliminary investigation into the homicide complaint filed against a Quezon City police officer for killing ex-soldier...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Citing looming job losses and public's information needs, ABS-CBN reiterates plea to stop NTC order
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Coast Guard: 1 of 8 OFWs who left quarantine facilities found
3 hours ago
In a statement Monday, Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said OFWs will be arrested and will face charges for violating...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with