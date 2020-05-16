'Ambo' accelerates north over West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) is now over the West Philippine Sea and is moving northward at a faster pace of 30 kilometers per hour as of late Saturday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The storm's center was estimated 110 km northwest of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte as of 4:00 p.m., according to PAGASA's 5:00 p.m. severe weather bulletin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, its maximum sustained winds remain at 65 kph near the center with gustiness of 80 kph.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the northern portion of Aurora province in Central Luzon.

Later tonight until tomorrow evening, moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes and Bayuan Islands.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” PAGASA said in its bulletin.

It advised affected residents to take appropriate measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices and monitor for updates on local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories, as well as heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

“Ambo” — the first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year — is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

PAGASA has since lifted tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 from all areas in the country, with the lowest wind signal remaining in the following areas:

TCWS No. 1

Ilocos Norte

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna)

Forecast positions