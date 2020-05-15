COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo from the Supreme Court Public Information Office shows videoconferencing that was pilot tested in Baguio City, Metro Manila, Cebu City, and some cities in Mindanao.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, Twitter account
Courts in GCQ physically open, but walk-in requests prohibited
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Courts in the areas placed under General Community Quarantine—or where health protocols have been eased—will be physically open but inquiries will be coursed electronically, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said.

Peralta issued Administrative Circular No. 04-2020 on Friday saying that all courts under GCQ will be physically open from May 18 to 29 and will operate on skeleton staff.

No walk-in requests however shall be entertained. Inquiries on cases, including requests for documents and services, may be first coursed through hotline numbers, email addresses and/or Facebook accounts of courts as listed in the SC website.

On May 16, the Philippines except Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu will be under GCQ where lockdown restrictions have been relaxed and public transportation with limited load factor will be allowed.

The courts will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and will accept electronic submissions from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for transmissions to be acted upon on the same day.

Night and Saturday courts however remain suspended.

Justices, judges and court personnel with medical conditions and are thus vulnerable to COVID-19 may work from home, after securing approval.

Videoconferencing for trials, witness testimony

Courts will receive all petitions and pleadings filed by any party, Peralta also said.

Submissions for civil and criminal cases, including application for bail, may also be filed electronically, directly to the court’s email address as posted on the SC website. Otherwise, these may be filed to the Office of the Clerk of Court that will forward the pleadings to the branch.

RELATED: UP Law faculty proposes use of new tech for 'smart courts' during pandemic

Raffle of cases will also start on May 18. “No raffle through videoconferencing shall be conducted in the court stations in the GCQ areas,” Peralta added.

Courts in GCQ areas shall continue deciding on pending cases, the chief justice said. “The hearings, either in-court or through videoconferencing, of all the matters pending before them, in both criminal and civil cases, whether newly-filed or pending, and regardless of the stage and trial, are now herein authorized,” he added.

Judges from their courtrooms or chambers shall preside hearings through videoconference, except in “exceptional circumstances” where the justice or judge works from home.

Meanwhile, SC will also allow the taking of witness testimony in a place other than the court through videoconferencing “is akin to the taking of deposition under oral examination.”

Civil weddings may also be solemnized in these areas, but parties, witnesses and guests shall not exceed five.

Filing of court submissions that fall due May 31 is also extended for another 30 days.

Courts may also promulgate decisions and orders drafted before or during GCQ period. Service of writs and other court processes within GCQ will also proceed.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 14, 2020 - 12:41pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

May 14, 2020 - 12:41pm

Based on the recommendations of the Commission on Higher Education, higher education institutions may open classes anytime as long as they operate online.

Institutions using flexible can open anytime in August while those using face-to-face or in-person mode can open not earlier than September 1 in areas under general community quarantine.

May 14, 2020 - 12:23pm

The entire Philippines — except Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City — will be under general community quarantine starting May 16.

All provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities previously identified as low-risk under IATF Resolution 35 will be under GCQ.

May 9, 2020 - 1:15pm

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases says it has approved construction projects in general community quarantine areas such as facilities for quarantine and priority construction projects.

May 7, 2020 - 12:25pm

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases says they want to limit the number of open entrances in mall.

They also recommend standing on every other step of escalator and assigning of personnel in high-density areas. 

May 5, 2020 - 2:35pm

The Ilocos Norte provincial government rolls out a livelihood and emergency employment program for displaced daily wage workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the "NariMAT nga Aglawlaw" cash-for-work program, at least 1,332 beneficiaries were hired to work under barangay-based social community projects such as eco-tourism; repair and improvement of common public facilities; debris clearing; declogging of canals; debris segregation and materials recovery, stockpiling; rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, bridges, post-harvest facilities, and public markets; and tree planting and seedling preparation.

Beneficiaries will also receive a salary worth P1,275 for five days and a calamansi seedling for each individual. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Country under GCQ except Metro Manila, 2 others
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The country will be under less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) except for Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
Former lawmaker Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away
5 hours ago
Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta said his mother passed away late Thursday evening.
Headlines
fbfb
NTC apologizes to Congress, but defends order vs ABS-CBN
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has apologized to lawmakers for catching them by surprise when it ordered broadcast...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd releases school calendar
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education has released the updated school calendar that will be used for the upcoming academic year in public...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Business that can't provide rides for employees should stay closed during MECQ
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
"It's a policy decision. We want to restart the economy but not at the expense of having a second wave," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
More areas under Signal No. 3 as ‘Ambo’ moves through Luzon
1 hour ago
The typhoon—the first to hit the Philippines this year—forced tens of tens of thousands to flee their homes at...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Eight women prisoners recover from COVID-19, BuCor says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
They will undergo another PCR test before they will be brought back to their detention cells at the CIW, BuCor added.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Typhoon Ambo forces 140,000 from homes in virus-hit Philippines
2 hours ago
Over 140,000 people were forced into cramped shelters as a powerful typhoon hammered the Philippines on Friday, compounding...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOJ OKs inciting to sedition charge vs teacher who offered bounty for Duterte's slay
3 hours ago
A charge of Inciting to Sedition in relation to the Cybercrime law will be filed before a Zambales court early next week,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Live updates: Typhoon Ambo
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Follow our updates on "Ambo" here.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with