COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This view shows the ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City in the Metro Manila area on May 5, 2020. The Philippines' top broadcaster ABS-CBN on May 5 was ordered off the air over a stalled operating licence renewal, drawing fresh charges that authorities were cracking down on press freedom.
AFP/Maria Tan
House committee OKs provisional franchise for ABS-CBN until end of October
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — A special panel of the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill, sponsored by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, to grant ABS-CBN a provisional franchise until the end of October 2020.

The House convened as a Committee of the Whole and approved House Bill 6732 or the proposed legislation to grant ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. a franchise until October 31, 2020, “unless sooner revoked or cancelled.”

The Committee of the Whole is not among the regular committees in either house of Congress but can be constituted by a motion of the majority leader. According to House rules, the Committee of the Whole "functions as one committee acting upon a bill or resolution, and conducting its proceedings like a regular committee with its membership composed of all the Members of the House."

The proposed measure is now up for plenary approval on second reading.

Franchise bills emanate exclusively from the House but, like all legislation, need Senate approval on a counterpart bill.

Cayetano, in his sponsorship speech, said this would give the House and the Senate time to “hear the issues being raised for and against the renewal, and assess, with complete impartiality and fairness, whether or not the network shall be granted franchise for another 25 years.”

“There will be no rush to judgment. Both the praise for and the charges against the network will be heard and put on public record,” he added.

Blame on the shutdown of broadcast giant ABS-CBN has been pinned on Cayetano, who previously blamed meddling by the National Telecommunications Commission and by Solicitor General Jose Calida for the order for the network to stop airing.

House bill

Cayetano and his co-authors of the bill wrote on the explanatory note that the 18th Congress had to deal with key pieces of legislation such as the General Appropriations Act and to tackle the aftermath of eruption of Taal Volcano in January.

After assurances from the NTC that the network will not go off air, the lawmakers said they went to work on other measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sudden turnaround by the NTC was both unexpected and unconscionable. It only disrupted the essential work of Congress, and sowed intrigue and disunity among different branches of government and our people—it was done during this period of crisis,” it added.

“Through this measure, we hope to strike a balance between the immediate needs of the people amid this crisis and the duty of Congress to ensure accountability to our present laws,” it also read.

The following lawmakers co-sponsored the bill:

  • Rep. Neptali Gonzalez (Mandaluyong City)
  • Rep. Raneo Abu (Batangas, 2nd District)
  • Rep. Roberto Puno (Antipolo City, 1st District)
  • Rep. Dan Fernandez (Laguna, 1st District)
  • Rep. LRay Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur, 2nd District)
  • Rep. Ferdinand Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District)
  • Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan, 1st District)

Cayetano speech

Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte, Rep. Abraham Tolentino and Rep. Eric Go Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) filed a separate bill calling for an investigation into alleged franchise violations of the network.

Among the supposed violations they cited is the operation of Kapamilya Box Office and foreign investors — arguments raised by Calida in his quo warranto petition filed before the Supreme Court.

Cayetano in his speech said that issues raised against the network shall not be “swept under the rug” and that the House will not “proceed as if nothing happened.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Edu Punay

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ALAN PETER CAYETANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is modified, enhanced, general quarantine? Here's how to tell the difference
1 day ago
Here are the differences in protocols in the community quarantine classifications enforced by the government:
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City under 'modified' ECQ until May 31
1 day ago
(3rd update) The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended the extension of the quarantine in the...
Headlines
fbfb
NCRPO chief hit for 'double standard' after throwing birthday party during ECQ
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Outrage resounded on social media after Police Brig. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, denied Tuesday afternoon that any...
Headlines
fbfb
UP experts spot 'alarming errors' in DOH's COVID-19 patient data
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Comparing data just a day apart, errors found include changes in sex, age, residence (including non-existent cities) and even...
Headlines
fbfb
New rules: 'Low-risk' areas will now be under Modified General Community Quarantine
3 hours ago
Areas considered “low risk” will now be placed under modified general community quarantine beginning May 16, Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 minutes ago
Mocha Uson summoned by NBI over fake news
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 minutes ago
NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed to reporters that the NBI-Cybercrime Division is investigation Uson for fake...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Palace assures UN rights body: Alleged violations during quarantine will be investigated
By Alexis Romero | 38 minutes ago
"But for now, we will rely on presumption of regularity in the discharge of their duties. But all complaints will be addressed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Guevarra directs NBI to look into Sinas' birthday gathering
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“My instruction is to look into all reported cases of non-cooperation/violation of quarantine protocols, regardless...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Presidential Security Group warns against threatening people over social media
2 hours ago
"Anybody could be held liable if he threatens to harm or kill a person. What more if the one (who) is threatened is the president...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines climb to 11,618
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
More than 291,000 people have died out of more than 4.2 million confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with