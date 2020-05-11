BI: Flight restrictions remain

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) yesterday reminded the public that travel restrictions would still apply even if inbound charter and commercial flights resume today at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said, “Despite the resumption of inbound flights, travel restrictions remain, and the entry of foreign nationals is still highly restricted.”

She clarified that only those allowed to enter the country are Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, accredited foreign government and international organization officials, and foreign airline crew – while only those who could leave the country are foreign nationals, permanent residents and student visa holders abroad, and overseas Filipino workers.

Due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, there has been less activity at the airport.

In response, the BI scaled down operations and downsized its workforce. Sandoval said the bureau currently deploys an average of 51 personnel to the NAIA to attend to arriving passengers.

The bureau has, however, maintained its numbers when the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) suspended international arrivals last week. The BI personnel remain on duty to process other flights not included in the suspension.

For a month beginning today, chartered international inbound flights are only allowed on Mondays and Thursdays, while scheduled inbound international commercial flights will be allowed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.

Both chartered and commercial flights must first secure a clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the CAAP for slotting purposes.

In its Notice to Airman, the CAAP said the restrictions would begin today and will last until June 10 this year.

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Ed Monreal said that new normal protocols will be imposed once the lockdown is lifted. Passengers will have to allot at least three hours for domestic flights, while four hours are needed for international flights to give way to additional health checks.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said Friday it could take six to eight months before air travel would return to normal, and that the industry’s recovery would be a “slow and sure climb.”

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) and PAL unveiled their safety measures as they prepare for the resumption of commercial flights.

Both PAL and CEB said all their pilots and cabin crew will undergo rapid antibody testing before deployment. All operating crew, including ground staff, will be wearing personal protective equipment while on duty. – With Rudy Santos