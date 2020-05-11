COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
STAR/ Boy Santos, file
ABS-CBN optimistic on franchise renewal
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. expressed optimism that Congress would immediately act on its franchise renewal after it was told to shut down last week.

“We trust that Congress will be able to act on our pending application for a franchise renewal at the soonest possible time,” the broadcast giant said in a statement yesterday.

“We are thankful for the efforts of both the House and the Senate leaderships to ensure that the network will continue to operate while the bills are being deliberated upon,” it said.

ABS-CBN said it is unfortunate that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) still issued a cease and desist order prohibiting the company from continuing its broadcast operations despite Senate Resolution No. 40, the House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises’ letter, and the favorable legal opinion of the Department of Justice.

The media giant, however, said it is grateful for the overwhelming support it has received from the public.

“This is a challenging time for the network.  But we have found strength and inspiration in the many acts of kindness and support shown to us by the public,” it said.

With its services needed the most during this pandemic, ABS-CBN reiterated its commitment to continue to be at the service of the public.

ABS-CBN went off the air last Tuesday night in compliance with a cease and desist order issued by the NTC following the expiration of the network’s franchise on Monday.

The order covered five AM radio stations, 18 FM stations, and 42 television stations of ABS-CBN nationwide.

On Thursday, the company filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Supreme Court to nullify and set aside the May 5 cease and desist order.

ABS-CBN said the NTC violated the company’s right to due process by issuing a cease and desist order without notice and hearing, and by ignoring the serious and irreparable damage that the order will inflict on the company and thousands of its employees.

The NTC, however, said last Friday that it considered the issue of freedom of speech and expression as well as the number of employees that would be adversely affected by its decision ordering the closure of ABS-CBN. – Delon Porcalla, Evelyn Macairan

