COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Employees of local broadcast giant ABS-CBN holding placards ask motorists to honk their cars during a protest in front of ABS-CBN building in Manila on February 14, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Palace reporters condemn ABS-CBN shutdown
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 7:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Reporters covering President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday joined media groups and journalism educators in condemning the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) issuance of a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, calling it a "shameless and blatant attack on press freedom."

The Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) noted that NTC's decision came after Solicitor General Jose Calida had warned against granting ABS-CBN a provisional authority that would allow the network to operate after the expiration of its franchise on May 4.

The shutdown happened despite an earlier commitment by NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba to the House legislative franchises committee that a provisional authority would be granted to the television network, MPC said. 

 "The confluence of events shows us that this is an orchestrated attack in part against ABS-CBN, and on the whole, an attack against press freedom by agents of the government who are only too willing to please their master. They have done it before. They are doing it again," MPC said in a statement.  
 
"We demand that the NTC honor its commitment to Congress to issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN and to leave the issue of the franchise renewal to Congress," it added.

MPC said Congress dilly-dallied on bills renewing ABS-CBN's franchise until it was too late. The group said May 5, 2020, the day ABS-CBN went off the air, was "one of the darkest moments in the history of Philippine media."

"We urge the members of Congress to act with dispatch on the application of ABS-CBN. Malacañang recently claimed the president could not intervene with the NTC decision, although this view is not shared by the Department of Justice," MPC said.  
 
"Given the differences in views within the executive branch, the resolution of this issue now lies in the hands of Congress. We hope that the members of Congress will vote with their conscience and principles," it added.

MPC also expressed solidarity with the more than 11,000 workers of ABS-CBN who are at risk of losing their livelihood because of the shutdown.  
 
"We call on our colleagues in the media profession to unite in the face of this attack. We know this for what it is. Whether done in the dark days of Martial Law or under the broad sunlight of a supposed democracy, attacks against press freedom will only succeed when we are divided," the group said.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE JOSE CALIDA MALACAñANG PRESS CORPS NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN's last moments before going off the air for now
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
At 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, broadcast giant ABS-CBN’s Channel 2 and Studio 23 officially went off air, hours after the...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's Channel 2 went off air but other operations can still be accessed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
ABS-CBN said in a report that its online portals for news, entertainment and sports portals can still be accessible.
Headlines
fbfb
Calida: NTC did its job; lawmakers failed to do theirs
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida, who earlier asked the Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise for supposed violations,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 7 LGUs want to be under ECQ
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Seven local government units have asked the national government to place their areas under enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: ABS-CBN closure 'costs lives' as Philippines fights COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said that there is no space for suppression and self-interest at a time when the country confronts...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
40 more medical frontliners in Philippines fall ill in COVID-19 fight
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Of the 1,445 active cases, 436 are asymptomatic, 1,000 are mild and nine are severe.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NTC 'allowed others similarly situated' to operate while waiting for franchise, IBP points out
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The IBP said the National Telecommunications Commission “may accord ABS-CBN a provisional permit to operate” as...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipinos in remote areas and abroad — Migrante
3 hours ago
"Tens of millions are now without access to important news and information at a time when COVID-19 is ravaging the country,"...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Palace says it's 'perfectly legal' to stop migration of Filipino health workers
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Stopping the migration of health workers to protect them from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is "perfectly legal,"...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 320, total at 10,004
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:29 p.m.) Most of the new COVID-19 infections were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with