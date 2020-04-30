COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this March 17, 2020 photo, some public utility vehicles still ferry some stranded commuters along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City following the suspension of all public transport in line with the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
One-meter distancing to be imposed in public transpo under GCQ — DILG
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A one-meter distance between public transportation passengers would be strictly implemented in areas under relaxed quarantine measures, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said mass transportation can resume operations but at a reduced capacity in places that are under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Friday, May 1.

The requirement is part of the omnibus guidelines on the implementation of GCQ approved by the government's coronavirus task force last Wednesday.

"The road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors of public transportation shall operate at a reduced capacity in accordance with guidelines issued by the DOTr (Department of Transportation). Provided, that in all public transports, a strict one meter distance between passengers shall be observed and appropriate engineering controls in place," Roque said at a press briefing.

Public transportation system remain suspended in high risk areas or those that will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said additional precautionary measures would be implemented in mass transportation including thermal scanning for passengers and hand sanitation. He said jeepneys cannot resume operations yet because of difficulties in observing social distancing.

"Jeepneys are not yet allowed because if you look at the configuration of the jeepney, passengers face each other," Año said.

Año said the DOTr would release guidelines on the operation of other public utility vehicles including taxis. He urged the public to help agencies ensure the proper implementation of protocols on public transportation especially social distancing.  

At the same briefing, Roque said airline and aircraft maintenance employees, including pilots and crews and ship and captains and crew can now work even in areas under ECQ subject to the guidelines to be issued by DOTr.

"There should be social distancing of one meter. In the airplane, it won't be just one seat apart because one meter will clearly be every two seats if I'm not mistaken," Roque said.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' new lawyers face a legal landscape shaped by technology and COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“All new lawyers should be equipped to tread on this new landscape, where the environment for many human activities...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Foreign travel unlikely this year’
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Plans to travel abroad after the two-month enhanced community quarantine will have to wait until next year, according to the...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results
1 day ago
(Update 1, 12:30 p.m.) The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH reports Philippines' youngest COVID-19 survivor
8 hours ago
DOH wrote in a Facebook post that a 16-day-old baby recovered from COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Outer slab of Makati condominium building collapses
4 hours ago
One portion of a condominium in Makati City collapsed on Thursday morning. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
NPA told to take 'offensive posture' as ceasefire ends on May 1
By Artemio Dumlao | 3 minutes ago
Communist guerrillas will "transition from an active defense posture to an offensive posture" on Friday, the Communist Party...
Headlines
fbfb
18 minutes ago
'One more week': DILG gives extension to LGUs to finish cash aid distribution
By Alexis Romero | 18 minutes ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has given some local governments one more week to distribute aid...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
RITM to receive financial aid from France to boost COVID-19 response
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 38 minutes ago
RITM is one of the laboratories in Southeast Asia that will benefit from France’s €2-million ECOMORE II proje...
Headlines
fbfb
47 minutes ago
One-meter distancing to be imposed in public transpo under GCQ — DILG
By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
A one-meter distance between public transportation passengers would be strictly implemented in areas under relaxed quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government to unveil recovery plan for workers on Labor Day
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government will launch a recovery plan for workers as the country grapples with the effects of the coronavirus pande...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with