QC to investigate 'local authorities' caught on video beating man lacking face mask

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government promised a full investigation into the beating of a man by "local authorities" that was caught on video that has since gone viral.

It also said that city authorities "found to have acted unlawfully or improperly shall be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

According to a report by Kamuning Police Station 10, a Barangay Public Safety Officer or village watchman approached police on Monday afternoon for assistance in dealing with Michael Rubuia, 38, and described in the report as a "scavenger, native of Cotabato and without permanent address," who was roaming around Barangay South Triangle without a face mask.

Police said Rubuia failed to present his required quarantine pass and a face mask once he was approached and instead attempted to flee, prompting officers to chase and later corner him along Panay Avenue.

The police report did not mention the beating, which was captured on video, with a woman shouting: "You're abusing your power. You shouldn't be beating another human being."

It does, however, say that Rubuia was brought to the police station at 6:50 p.m. and that "suspect was brought to Quezon City General Hospital and [had] undergone physical and medical examination."

"While the City Government reiterates its resolve to fully enforce ECQ Protocols at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, all its personnel and agents are strongly reminded to always conduct themselves with proper decorum and restraint, and to observe compassion and tolerance, especially in these difficult times," the Quezon City LGU said.

"The City Government shall never condone any acts of violence or violation of human rights, regardless of reason or justification, especially when committed by an official or employee of the City Government or any of the City's Barangays."

According to Quezon City police, the man is set to be presented before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for E-Inquest Proceeding for Resistance and Disobedience to a person in Authority or the Agents of Such Person in Relation to Presidential Proclamation No. 922.

The complainants against Rubuia were listed as enforcers with the city's Task Force Disiplina.

