Health workers of St. Jude Family Hospital in Los Baños, Laguna receive on March 25, 2020 donated personal protective equipment from different business sectors in the province.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Over 1,300 health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Philippines — DOH
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Health on Tuesday announced that a total of 1,336 health care workers in the Philippines have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with nurses and doctors comprising the bulk of cases.

Nurses led the infection tally at 507, trailed by doctors at 493.

The remaining cases consisted of nursing assistants (74), medical technologists (47), radiologic technologists (28), midwives (11), respiratory therapists (11) and 165 other health care workers like dentists, barangay health workers and administrative aides.

However, doctors accounted for most of the fatalities, representing 22 of 29 total deaths.

As of today, the Health department has reported a total COVID-19 infection count of 7,958, with 6,453 active cases left.

The local coronavirus death toll stands at 530 overall.

Meanwhile, nearly a thousand survivors were recorded roughly three months after the outbreak began in the country.

More than 210,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

A total of 210,930 deaths have been recorded among 3,027,853 cases since the outbreak began in China late last year. — with report from Agence France-Presse

