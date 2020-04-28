COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This handout photo shows Training on Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction Techniques for Rapid Detection and Characterization of Polioviruses from November 11-15, 2019 at the RITM Training Center.
38 RITM staff recover, 7 still under quarantine but stable
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on Tuesday said that 38 of its 45 personnel who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) last week have fully recovered as of Monday and have since gone back to work.

RELATED: 40 RITM staff infected, but asymptomatic

Meanwhile, the other seven remain under quarantine but are reportedly in stable condition and presenting only mild to no symptoms.

The Muntinlupa-based health facility tested 1,280 of its workforce between April 18 to 24, with 280 results pending. These individuals remain asymptomatic and are currently under strict monitoring.

In response to the outbreak, RITM previously said that it would scale down laboratory operations to disinfect facilities and ensure the safety of its staff.

RELATED: RITM scales down operations

“There are many who rely on our expertise as a National Reference Laboratory and tertiary hospital specializing in emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, but we will only be able to fully commit to our mandate if our employees are duly valued and protected,” Director Celia Carlos said in a Tuesday release.

Despite the outbreak among its ranks, the RITM was able to conduct 927 average daily tests last week.

The institute still has the highest total tests conducted (over 45,000) and unique individuals tested (over 39,000) among local health facilities with COVID-19 lab diagnostic capacity. It also has 48,144 remaining available tests based on the latest available DOH data.

"On behalf of the RITM family, I would like to thank the public for their understanding, kindness, support, and prayers,” Carlos said.

“Indeed, there is no need for communities to discriminate or fear us, as we have humbly served — and will continue to serve — the Filipino people despite all adversities. We are doing all that we can, as a family with shared hardships and a connected history, to curtail the impact of our struggles from spreading to other aspects of our social relationships and obligations.”

