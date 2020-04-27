DILG urged to allow LGUs to fund for hazard pay for garbage collectors

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government should authorize the use of development fund by local government units to grant hazard pay to garbage collectors who handle potentially dangerous waste, an environmental health organization said.
In a joint memorandum circular of the DILG and the Department of Budget and Management, LGUs were allowed to utilize 20% of their development fund to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in their localities. The directive, however, does not specify the payment of hazard pay to garbage collectors as an allowable expense.
This prompted EcoWaste Coalition to call on DILG Secretary Eduardo Año to authorize LGUs to use part of their development fund for hazard pay to the frontliners from the environmental sector.
“We urge the DILG, in coordination with DBM, to further unlock the restrictions on the use of local development fund to give LGUs the flexibility to provide appropriate hazard pay to garbage collectors servicing their areas during the ECQ,” Jove Benosa, EcoWaste Coalition zero waste campaigner, said.
“We request the DILG and the DBM to issue a follow-up memorandum circular to this effect,” he added.
The organization earlier appealed to the government to grant garbage collectors hazard pay “due to the risk they face in the performance of essential waste management services, which can be considered hazardous, especially under the extraordinary circumstance brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.”
“Without their indispensable service, we may be faced with even more environmental and health hazards from uncollected waste,” it stressed.
Two weeks ago, DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said a garbage collector in Cavite tested positive for COVID-19.
The new coroanvirus has already infected 7,579 people in the Philippines. Of the number, 862 have recovered, while 501 have died.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Community farms could be a "short cut" to meeting the country's food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caritas Philippines says, citing community farming projects that the Catholic Church in the Philippines is helping.
"The social amelioration program is not efficiently solving our food security problem however we see it as a necessary short-cut solution," Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, national director of Caritas Philippines says
"Thus we at NASSA/Caritas Philippines strongly urge our government, especially the Department of Agriculture to start mobilizing farmers at the community level while we still have time."
The Department of Agriculture has said urban and community farming is among its strategies toward food security during the pandemic.
Bagaforo says "our community farms are helping deliver fresh vegetables to families severely affected by work suspension in Iligan, Bayombong and Camarines Sur, while a local farmers' cooperative supported by the diocese of Libmanan in Camarines Norte and the Gratia Plena program of the Diocese of San Jose in Nueva Ecija are supplying thousands of sacks of commercial and organic rice to Luzon provinces."
Backyard gardening programs in Iloilo, Bukidnon, Quezon, Leyte, the Samar provinces, Capiz, Oriental Mindoro and Zambales have also helped ensure food security for farming families, he says.
AirAsia cancels all domestic and international Z2 flights until May 15 as the Philippine government extends the enhanced community quarantine.
The Philippine Army asks the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the fatal shooting which led to the death of discharged Corporal Winston Ragos in Quezon City.
A labor group says the government should also extend aid for all Filipino workers and poor Filipinos who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the re-extension of the enhanced community quarantine until May 15, 2020.
“While the government must address the medical concerns over the COVID-19 during the extended quarantine, it must at the same time resolve the basic needs and social welfare of our workers and people such as food and cash assistance for all,” says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes a total of 818 overseas Filipino workers from the UK, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia who arrived on three separate chartered flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday afternoon and early morning Friday.
Doctors from the Philippine Coast Guard have administered rapid testing for COVID-19 on the repatriates upon their arrival. They were also briefed on quarantine protocols before they were transported to designated facilities where they will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.
