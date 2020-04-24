Duterte warns of martial law declaration if NPA attacks continue

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte warned of declaring martial law if “lawlessness” of, and disruption of aid delivery by members of the New People’s Army continue in this time of COVID-19 crisis.

In a public address aired Friday morning, Duterte said he is notifying the military and the police that he “might declare martial law,” citing a recent attack of the communist rebels against soldiers escorting aid distribution.

“Because in COVID [crisis], many are hungry, many could not eat...so the government will come in to help them. But these motherf*cker communists gunned them,” he added in Filipino.

While Duterte did not identify the area where the attack happened, Army officials said Tuesday night that two soldiers died in NPA attack in Aurora province.

The Constitution states that the Philippines or any part of it may be placed under martial law “in case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it.”

The military also reported that three Army troopers, including an officer, were killed while four others were wounded in an encounter with NPA guerrillas in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Soldiers of the 94th Infantry Battallion were also securing the distribution of cash assistance when they encountered the rebels in Sitio Tugas in Barangay Carabalan, Col. Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, said.

Earlier in April, the Palace and military officials also condemned a supposed raid of 30 NPA members in Sitio Bangon, Barangay Guinmayohan in Balangiga, Eastern Samar, but the town mayor was quoted in a report they “have not received such reports from locals.”

Duterte said he is ordered the military to "kill" the NPA and he would "try to finish all of you" in his remaining two years of presidency.

“I might declare martial law and there will no turning back,” he added.

Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino: “If you continue lawlessness, killing here and there, and it’s happening all over the Philippines, maybe I will declare martial law because you NPAs are number one, you take away help from people, supplies and their food.”

The president also warned “legal fronts” of the communist rebels that they should “hide.”

The Communist Party of the Philippines on April 16 said it is extending the unilateral ceasefire with government forces until April 30 to “prioritize” the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, CPP said: “During the ceasefire period, all NPA units must strictly limit themselves to active defense operations which shall be carried out only in the face of imminent danger and actual armed attacks by the enemy forces. — Kristine Joy Patag