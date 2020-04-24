COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 13, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte warns of martial law declaration if NPA attacks continue
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte warned of declaring martial law if “lawlessness” of, and disruption of aid delivery by members of the New People’s Army continue in this time of COVID-19 crisis.

In a public address aired Friday morning, Duterte said he is notifying the military and the police that he “might declare martial law,” citing a recent attack of the communist rebels against soldiers escorting aid distribution.

“Because in COVID [crisis], many are hungry, many could not eat...so the government will come in to help them. But these motherf*cker communists gunned them,” he added in Filipino.

While Duterte did not identify the area where the attack happened, Army officials said Tuesday night that two soldiers died in NPA attack in Aurora province.

The Constitution states that the Philippines or any part of it may be placed under martial law “in case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it.”

The military also reported that three Army troopers, including an officer, were killed while four others were wounded in an encounter with NPA guerrillas in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. 

Soldiers of the 94th Infantry Battallion were also securing the distribution of cash assistance when they encountered the rebels in Sitio Tugas in Barangay Carabalan, Col. Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, said.

Earlier in April, the Palace and military officials also condemned a supposed raid of 30 NPA members in Sitio Bangon, Barangay Guinmayohan in Balangiga, Eastern Samar, but the town mayor was quoted in a report they “have not received such reports from locals.”

Duterte said he is ordered the military to "kill" the NPA and he would "try to finish all of you" in his remaining two years of presidency.

“I might declare martial law and there will no turning back,” he added.

Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino: “If you continue lawlessness, killing here and there, and it’s happening all over the Philippines, maybe I will declare martial law because you NPAs are number one, you take away help from people, supplies and their food.”

The president also warned “legal fronts” of the communist rebels that they should “hide.”

The Communist Party of the Philippines on April 16 said it is extending the unilateral ceasefire with government forces until April 30 to “prioritize” the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, CPP said: “During the ceasefire period, all NPA units must strictly limit themselves to active defense operations which shall be carried out only in the face of imminent danger and actual armed attacks by the enemy forces. — Kristine Joy Patag

MARTIAL LAW NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nograles out, Roque in as IATF spokesman
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles has been eased out as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
High-risk COVID-19 areas face ECQ extension
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Only in areas with “high risk” of coronavirus disease 2019 spread will the enhanced community quarantine continue...
Headlines
fbfb
What Luzon quarantine could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
Here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming...
Headlines
fbfb
Actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines around 9,000 — experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that "there could as many 9,000 people" carrying the virus that...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace backs filing of protest vs China
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Malacañang supports the move of the foreign affairs department to file two diplomatic protests against China for pointing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Agencies told: Draft transport guidelines
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The government’s task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 has ordered concerned agencies to propose guidelines on...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Private sector to set up PCR-based test centers
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The private sector is planning to set up polymerase chain reaction or PCR-based testing centers, in addition to using the...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Duterte greets Muslims as Ramadan starts today
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed confidence the devotion and sacrifices of the country’s Muslim community will affirm...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DICT to convert internet cafes into digital classrooms
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is looking at converting internet cafés nationwide into...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
500 Pinoy patients to join initial COVID-19 drug trial
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
About 500 coronavirus disease 2019 patients in the country are set to participate in the solidarity clinical trial to find...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with