Residents wearing facemasks walk past a roadblock with awarenesses signs after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on March 25, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
IATF: Luzon lockdown restrictions cannot be lifted all at once
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2020 - 7:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The enhanced community quarantine cannot be lifted abruptly, the government said Sunday, as it warned that strict measures would be reimplemented if there is a resurgence in coronavirus cases after the lockdown period.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases met Sunday to discuss possible scenarios and measures to be enforced once the Luzon-wide quarantine ends.

While the task force has yet to decide whether to extend or lift the quarantine, its spokesman, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the Philippines has to consider the reminder of the World Health Organization about the risks of lifting lockdowns prematurely.

"We have to follow, if ever, the advice of the WHO that we cannot be abrupt on this. So one of the option being eyed is phase by phase (lifting). Maybe it should be targeted, we have to choose (which establishments) should reopen and what work force would be allowed to work, what transport systems would be allowed," Nograles told radio station dzBB.

"So we have these kinds of guidelines that should be imposed and once they are approved by President Duterte, we would have new do's and don't's," he added.

The enhanced community quarantine started last March 17 and was supposed to end last April 13 but President Rodrigo Duterte decided to extend it to give the government more time to conduct tests and strengthen the country's health system.

Swift action vowed

Nograles assured the public that the government would act swiftly in the event of a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

"There is a caveat... if the numbers increase, if there is a new spike or surge or resurgence or second wave or relapse, whatever terminology will be used, the bottom line is if we see another increase in the number of cases, we have to be prepared. The government has to decide quickly," the IATF spokesman said.

"We need to be strict again, implement again the enhanced community quarantine, either as a whole or in particular localities. Our action should be swift," he added.

Nograles said the IATF is expected to discuss what industries and sectors would be allowed to resume operations, whether the quarantine should still cover the entire island of Luzon or only selected areas.

The government, Nograles said, would consider five parameters in deciding whether to lift or extend the quarantine namely the epidemiological curve or the  acceleration or deceleration of COVID-19 cases; health aspects, including capacity to tests, isolate, and treat patients and facilities; social aspect; economic aspect; and security aspect.

"We do not know yet what will happen tomorrow. Hopefully, we will arrive at a consensus. Whatever recommendations to be presented, ultimately, it will be President Duterte who will decide," Nograles said.  

Nograles said regardless of the post-quarantine scenario to be implemented, the wearing of masks, constant disinfection, and social distancing would still be required.

He said the government is also expected to ramp up the testing of patients under investigation and patients under monitoring on Tuesday because of its improved testing capacity.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
