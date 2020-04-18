COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Philippines Graphic website hacked; editor slams 'crime against free speech'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2020 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The website of Philippines Graphic, known as the longest-running weekly news and literary magazine in the country, was hacked "by still unknown parties" on Saturday.

Editor-in-chief Joel Pablo Salud on Saturday morning said the website had been hacked and all their online articles would redirect to porn sites upon being clicked.

He warned others to temporarily avoid their website in case of malicious cybersecurity threats.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who are behind this crime against free speech. Whoever is behind this only revealed their true nature. Rest assured that our team is doing the best it can to remedy the situation at the soonest possible time,” read Salud’s post.

Meanwhile, the Philippines Graphic site is currently under maintenance.

“The hacking of the Graphic site came a day after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the Twitter account of their public information office had been briefly hacked, with the culprit posting a pornographic image,” the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said in an alert.

