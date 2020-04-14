LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A healthcare worker prepares to take a swab of a person suspected to have COVID-19 infection.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
29-day-old baby is Philippines’ youngest COVID-19 fatality
(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-day-old infant from Batangas province is the youngest COVID-19 fatality in the Philippines, the Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the male infant was brought to a hospital after experiencing shortness of breath. He was then diagnosed to have contracted pneumonia.

He died of late-onset sepsis due to severe respiratory infection. Sepsis arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl from Ilocos Region also died of the new coronavirus. Her test results came out five days after her death.

The victims of the new coronavirus have been disproportionately elderly but a number of recent cases have shown that the illness can hit even young people.

The new coronavirus has infected 5,223 people in the Philippines—335 of whom have died. Meanwhile, 295 patients have been cleared of the virus. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines’ coronavirus deaths exceed 300 as infections approach 5,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(Updated 4:59 p.m.) The Department of Health reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the number of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders immediate purchase of rapid COVID-19 test kits
10 hours ago
In a late night speech Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he “will take the risk” and order the procurement...
Headlines
fbfb
76 inmates in BuCor facilities isolated for suspected COVID-19 infection
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Inside the Philippines’ overcrowded prison facilities, 76 inmates are placed under isolation for possible infection...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Duterte's April 13 talk to the people on COVID-19 pandemic
11 hours ago
I will start by saying to my countrymen I hope you had a very good ex --- I would say communion with God during Easter.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to hire 857 new health workers to help in COVID-19 fight
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Department of Budget and Management approved the DOH’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Duterte reminds public to wear face masks
By Alexis Romero | 58 minutes ago
As Duterte was reminding the public to wear masks to protect themselves from the virus, someone handed him a surgical mask,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which has slowed down economic activity and has sidelined thousands of workers,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Communities can do more in fight vs COVID-19 than staying at home, labor groups say
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Community-based action could include organizing them to make masks, gloves and protective gear and having community washers...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DOJ summons to Pimentel over quarantine breach to be sent today
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“Preliminary investigation tentatively set on May 20."
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Given hazard pay, PNP personnel volunteer salary for COVID-19 cash aid
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"When this crisis is over, they will endure further the agony of judicial process," he said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with