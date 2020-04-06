LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Dr. Mary Grace Lim passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Facebook post
Asian Hospital loses one of its emergency room frontliners
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — A frontliner at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center’s Emergency Room has passed on, the hospital announced Monday.

The hospital honored Dr. Mary Grace Lim as someone “who willingly risked her life to help save others.”

“We have lost a remarkable doctor, a good friend, and a mentor to our budding health care workers,” the Asian Hospital and Medical Center wrote on a Facebook post.

Lim was among the doctors at the hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine and Quality Management Department.

She was 40.

The hospital did not cite Lim’s cause of death.

Asian said Lim helped the hospital secure a Joint Commission International Reaccreditation, given to “most advanced healthcare institutions in the country,” according to the hospital’s website.

“She has affected and helped countless lives in her wonderful journey in Asian Hospital and Medical Center,” the post read.

Families of Lim's former patients mourned her passing, as they shared on the hospital's post how Lim was “thorough, kind and calm” when she attended to their children at the emergency room.

In the face of losing one of its frontliners, the hospital said it will continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Medical Association said last week that the country lost at least 17 doctors in recent weeks. Of those, 13 died due to the novel coronavirus disease.

The Philippines on Monday reported 414 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 3,660.

The Health department also recorded a total of 163 deaths, while 73 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

