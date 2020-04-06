LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Factoran, ex-DENR secretary, 76
Michael Punongbayan, Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - April 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former environment secretary Fulgencio Factoran Jr. passed away yesterday due to a lingering illness. He was 76.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Yazmin, according to a news report posted on Rappler.

Factoran was appointed by the late former president Corazon Aquino as deputy executive secretary from 1986 to 1987. He then served as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources from 1987 to 1992.

A veteran lawyer, Factoran was part of a lawyers’ group that opposed the dictatorship of the late Ferdinand Marcos, the Rappler report said.

It added that Factoran also served in the board of Newsbreak magazine in 2004 and joined the Rappler board in 2018, “at the height of the attacks against the company.”

Factoran served as chairman of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), chairman of the National Electrification Administration, deputy executive secretary at the Philippine National Oil Co. and managing partner at Factoran & Associates Law Offices, among other top positions in various firms. 

Friends and subordinates expressed their grief and sympathies for the bereaved family of the former Cabinet official.

“May the Lord receive Jun in His kingdom. Rest in peace, friend,” former PCSO chair Margie Juico posted on her Facebook account, describing Factoran as a “true friend.”

Meanwhile, after testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) more than a week ago, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. is now free of the viral disease.

The results of his latest test came out yesterday, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo announced in a statement.

Although Santos was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, he had not shown any symptoms ever since and in fact continued from his quarters the discharge of his duties and responsibilities as AFP chief, Arevalo said.

