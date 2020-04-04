LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
STAR/File
STAR/File
Palm Sunday goes virtual
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2020 - 12:01am

MANILA, Philippines — A virtual blessing of palm fronds will be held on Palm Sunday tomorrow. 

In a circular, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president and Davao Bishop Romulo Valles urged the faithful to stay at home and listen to live-streamed masses. 

Valles said those who would follow the masses on television could hold their palm fronds or any branch or leaves during the prayer for the blessing of palms.  

He said a priest would also go around the streets of the parishes to bless the palm fronds of the faithful waiting in front of their homes. 

He said holy water would not be used in the blessing of palm fronds as it might cause commotion and defeat the physical distancing measure imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Valles urged church officials to allow only two to three ministers to accompany the priests to avoid gathering of people. 

The blessing of the palm fronds is part of the Palm Sunday celebration of the Catholic Church, which signifies the last day of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week.

 Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Philippines, several dioceses in Metro Manila and nearby provinces along with the archdioceses of Cebu, Davao, Jaro, Caceres, San Fernando, Lipa and Tuguegarao cancelled public masses.

