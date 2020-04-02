LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
PACC not investigating Robredo after all as commissioner rejects earlier statement
(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) is not asking the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Vice President Leni Robredo after all. 

This was the pronouncement of PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica in a statement sent to reporters Thursday afternoon.

Earlier that day, fellow PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna told reporters that the commission was asking the NBI to probe Robredo for actions that they said "compete with" or are "calculated to undermine" the national government's efforts amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

"PACC is not asking anyone to investigate VP Leni Robredo. On the other hand, we are thankful to everyone who are helping the front liners and the needy including the VP," Belgica said in his statement. 

"It was a personal opinion and request made by one of the Commissioners of PACC that does not reflect the sentiments of the Commission."

According to Luna, a number of the Office of the Vice President’s initiatives including its free shuttle service, its dorm for health workers and its donations of personal protective equipment for health workers on the frontlines "compete" with the Departments of Health (DOH) and Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), along with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, Robredo’s spokesperson, slammed the statement as “ridiculous, so inappropriate, [and] so out of touch.”

"This is not the time for politicking. We are not concerned with any personality. Our main concern is to make sure all the needy Filipinos get all the help they need the President promised," Belgica added. 

"Our concern is to end this COVID19 virus."

As of this writing, the health department has recorded 2,311 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the country as the death toll rose to 96. Hundreds of new cases have been detected daily since last week, owing to enhanced testing capabilities, the department said. — Franco Luna

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 2, 2020 - 2:08pm

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill that grants him special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates. 

April 2, 2020 - 2:08pm

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission's assertion that the Office of the Vice President is competing with government relief operations during the COVID-19 pandemic are "ridiculous, inappropriate and out of touch," he spokesman says.

"Since Day One of the COVID-19 crisis, VP Leni has done all she can to help health workers, government institutions, and ordinary Filipinos overcome the challenges they have had to face due to the restrictions on travel, the shortages in supplies, and, of course, the ever present threat of infection," lawyer Barry Gutierrez says.

"Anyone who insists that bringing much needed assistance to hospitals, health workers, and poor Filipinos is somehow a 'competition' has absolutely no understanding of the gravity of the crisis we are all facing," he also says.

 

April 2, 2020 - 2:06pm

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission asked the National Bureau of Investigation to go after Vice President Leni Robredo, whose office has been raising funds and providing services singlehandedly in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Robredo's efforts are competing with government, the PACC claims, despite the fact that any help to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus, assist health workers and others affected are necessary.

"The PACC statement is so ridiculous, so inappropriate, so out of touch, that I had to verify if it was really true. I am deeply disappointed that it was," Barry Gutierrez, the vice president's lawyer, said in a statement.

April 1, 2020 - 7:20pm

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan questions the action of the National Bureau of Investigation against Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto which asked the young mayor to explain a possible violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. 

"Paano nilabag ni Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto ang batas na hindi pa batas? Ginamit ang mga improvised tricycle bago mag-March 18. Umapela, tinanggihan, at sumunod sa utos si Mayor Vico March 19. Naging batas ang Bayanihan to Act Heal as One Act (Special Powers Act) noong March 24," Pangilinan says.

"A case against Mayor Vico for acts done before the effectivity of the Special Powers Act will not fly as it will violate Art. III, Sec. 22 of the Constitution, which reads “[n]o ex post facto law or bill of attainder shall be enacted,” he adds.

March 31, 2020 - 4:12pm

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks whether the government has enough funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while encouraging the speedy implementation of P200-billion aid to low-income families and other programs in the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. 

"We need to augment funding for our healthcare system, buy more test kits, personal protective equiipment (PPEs), mechanical ventilators, among others," Drilon says. 

Drilon, however, says the lack of sufficient funds will undermine government interventions to fight COVID-19.

March 31, 2020 - 2:45pm

The government should have an online master list of the beneficiaries of the P200 billion in financial aid that will be give to poor Filipino families affected by quarantine measures against COVID-19, Sen. Joel Villanueva says.

"One of the pressing concerns we have is the distribution of the emergency subsidy worth P5,000 to P8,000 which will help our workers in the no work, no pay sector, and workers in the informal economy, and their respective families, among other sectors," he also says on Tuesday, the day that the executive branch submitted its report on its use of the emergency powers granted by Congress.

"While our executive has assured us that the list of beneficiaries will be streamlined, we suggest that our government place the final list of beneficiaries, including names and their barangays, in a website which will serve as a transparency mechanism and a convenient form of accounting for the public," he adds.

He says that while the purchase of more Personal Protective Equipment for medical workers is welcome, "let us not also forget that our hospitals in NCR and in the provinces need ventilators for them to help patients."

"We appreciate the efforts of our government in utilizing the resources it has been given to address the effects of COVID-19. Our legislature responded to the call of the times through the Bayanihan law," he also says.

5 minutes ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
3 hours ago
