PACC not investigating Robredo after all as commissioner rejects earlier statement

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) is not asking the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Vice President Leni Robredo after all.

This was the pronouncement of PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica in a statement sent to reporters Thursday afternoon.

Earlier that day, fellow PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna told reporters that the commission was asking the NBI to probe Robredo for actions that they said "compete with" or are "calculated to undermine" the national government's efforts amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

"PACC is not asking anyone to investigate VP Leni Robredo. On the other hand, we are thankful to everyone who are helping the front liners and the needy including the VP," Belgica said in his statement.

"It was a personal opinion and request made by one of the Commissioners of PACC that does not reflect the sentiments of the Commission."

According to Luna, a number of the Office of the Vice President’s initiatives including its free shuttle service, its dorm for health workers and its donations of personal protective equipment for health workers on the frontlines "compete" with the Departments of Health (DOH) and Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), along with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, Robredo’s spokesperson, slammed the statement as “ridiculous, so inappropriate, [and] so out of touch.”

"This is not the time for politicking. We are not concerned with any personality. Our main concern is to make sure all the needy Filipinos get all the help they need the President promised," Belgica added.

"Our concern is to end this COVID19 virus."

As of this writing, the health department has recorded 2,311 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the country as the death toll rose to 96. Hundreds of new cases have been detected daily since last week, owing to enhanced testing capabilities, the department said. — Franco Luna