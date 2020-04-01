LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Photo from Pixabay shows a coconut. The Department of Science and Technology Secretary will conduct a hospital-based and a community-based research on the efficacy of virgin coconut oil.
Pixabay via Sergio01
Filipino experts to study benefits of virgin coconut oil on COVID-19 patients
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Experts in the Philippines will conduct clinical studies to assess the possible benefits of virgin coconut oil in the treatment of individuals infected with the new coronavirus.

Currently, there is no vaccine and specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19 that has so far infected 2,084 people in the Philippines—88 of whom have died.

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said Wednesday there will be a hospital-based and a community-based research on the oil’s efficacy.

The study titled “Virgin Coconut Oil and Omega-3a Adjunctive Therapy for Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19” will be done at the Philippine General Hospital and will be led by Dr. Marissa Alejandria.

“The VCO will serve as a supplement to the daily treatment regimen of the COVID-19 positive patients. The study aims to assess the possible benefits of VCO if given to patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 in addition to the drugs being assessed in the clinical trials,” De La Peña said.

The hospital-based study may possibly run for a minimum of one month or until the minimum number of patients have been achieved.

DOST’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute, meanwhile, will lead the community-based study by incorporating virgin coconut oil in the food provided to patients under investigation. This research, in collaboration with the Philippine Coconut Authority, will be conducted at isolation facilities in communities and hospitals in Metro Manila and CALABARZON.

The community-based study seeks to assess the possible benefits of the oil for COVID-19 patients as well as their contacts and other high-risk groups.

“The project team is planning to conduct the same to their previous intervention studies and the dietary supplementation may possibly run for at least four week,” De La Peña said.

In February, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government tapped the National University of Singapore to look into the efficacy of using virgin coconut oil to treat patients with COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said that while there is no vaccine and specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19, those who infected with the new coronavirus should receive care to relieve symptoms.

“People with serious illness should be hospitalized. Most patients recover thanks to supportive case,” WHO said, adding possible vaccines and some drug treatments are being tested through clinical trials.

