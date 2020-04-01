Use of PICC, sports complexes for quarantine OK’d

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the conversion of military hospitals, sports complexes and other state-owned buildings into makeshift quarantine facilities for persons under investigation (PUIs) with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesman Karlo Nograles said the government has designated state-owned Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and World Trade Center (WTC) in Pasay City, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Philippine Sports Complex in Pasig City as fully functional quarantine facilities.

“LGUs (local government units) shall finalize the identification and furbishing of provincial, city, municipal and barangay quarantine facilities in accordance with the guidelines issued by the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government),” Nograles said at a press briefing yesterday.

The Department of Health (DOH)’s centers for health development and the regional offices of the DILG, LGUs and uniformed services were directed to form composite teams who will man the quarantine facilities operated by the government.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III shared the go-signal given by the government in a post on his Twitter account.

This was also confirmed by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, whom the IATF has tapped to complete all the works necessary for the conversions.

As most of the health facilities in Metro Manila have reached or are nearing their maximum capacities, Villar said the immediate conversion of the PICC’s Forum Halls would provide an optimal isolation space for monitoring of people afflicted with COVID-19.

PICC Forum Halls are multipurpose venues with usable area of about 4,000 square meters.

The PICC health facility is expected to cater to the treatment of about 630 patients once the conversion, in partnership with EEI Corp., is completed within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ayala Development Corp. and Makati Development Corp. have committed to undertake the development of the WTC in Pasay City, while the Razon Group would handle the conversion of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will accredit construction workers who will work on the three facilities identified for purposes of quarantine or isolation.

The accredited workers will be provided with quarantine passes to be exempted from the government’s strict home quarantine policy.

Also, the agency had earlier said open areas at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Quezon City Memorial Circle, University of the Philippines Diliman Campus and Veterans Memorial Medical Center are being eyed as plots where the DPWH can install prototype tents.

Churches, schools, too

In a radio interview, Duque also revealed that he is planning to discuss with Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo the possibility of also converting churches into isolation facilities.

Duque said the IATF is doing an inventory of schools as the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to balloon and as part of the government’s preparatory measures to ensure that PUIs will be properly managed for their own and their communities’ welfare.

As a policy, only PUIs in severe or critical conditions are to be managed in hospitals to decongest healthcare facilities.

This strategy is also intended to protect such PUIs who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic from being exposed to the virus in the hospital.

As of yesterday, 2,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have been recorded after 538 new cases were added, while deaths have hit 88 and recoveries totaled 49.

IATF Resolution 16

The IATF has ordered agencies and local governments to fast-track the identification of facilities that can be used as quarantine sites for PUIs.

IATF Resolution 16 ordered the transportation, tourism and public works departments to “expedite their respective efforts in the identification, establishment or furbishing of facilities that will be utilized for quarantine or isolation.”

The Department of Transportation will identify maritime vessels that can serve as floating quarantine centers, in coordination with the DOH, while the Department of Tourism will do the same for hotels and similar establishments.

The Bureau of Quarantine will evaluate the adequacy of the facilities identified by the tourism department. – With Richmond Mercurio, Jose Rodel Clapano, Alexis Romero