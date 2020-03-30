LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PLM President Emmanuel Leyco announced the passing of Dr Nicko Bautista, 2014 graduate of the PLM College of Medicine, in a Facebook post.
Office of the PLM president, Facebook release
Frontliners in COVID-19 fight perish in ill-fated medevac flight
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic perished at the ill-fated crash of a Lionair aircraft Sunday night in Manila’s airport.

In his last public Facebook post, young physician Nicko Bautista took a stand with his fellow doctors.

“When you lie, we die,” he said in a post March 21, as he mourned the loss of his colleague who he did not name, and vowed to “continue the fight.”

Taking a stand with his fellow doctors, Nicko then said: “We try our best to protect you from this horrid disease. But who will protect us? Kindly do your part. Stay at home. Don’t lie to your doctors. Check your privilege.”

A week later, Nicko Bautista was in line of duty when he and seven others passed away in a tragic accident.

The young doctor was supposed to accompany a Canadian patient who was seeking to transfer to Japan through a medical evacuation flight.

Nicko was scared but he fought for others

Her sister Ria, former vocalist of band Paramita, mourned Nicko’s death hours after reports of the plane crash hit the news.

 “No words can describe how devastating it is to lose a family member in such a horrific way. How do you process something like this. How,” Ria posted on her Facebook.

“All I know is that he fought like a hero and I can only hope that his fight would not be in vain,” she added.

She also shared a post of her brother wishing for the pandemic to be over.

In the said post, Nicko admitted to being scared on whether he would be among those who will be infected with the disease,” to be another number on the census board,” but the young doctor vowed: “Let me do this for you guys. Let’s fight this.”

Nicko ended his post of a photo with him holding his hair, with a pun: “#notyetready #fight #firstliner #doctoronall #soothersmaylive.”

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila president Emmanuel Leyco also grieved for the loss of the young doctor, 2014 alumnus of the university, who he said died “while performing his sworn duty to save lives.”

Mandaluyong City councilor Charisse Abalos also prayed for Nicko’s soul, whom she said is a doctor in the surgery department of Mandaluyong City Medical Center.

Frontliner flight crew also passed away

The Department of Health also expressed their condolences to the bereaved.

DOH noted that Lionair Inc. is the department’s partner in rendering services to Visayas and Mindanao.

“The Philippine-based firm has been instrumental in transporting medical supplies to hospitals in two regions,” DOH said in a statement.

The Health department said that the unnamed pilot and crew members aboard the ill-fated flight had just finished “transporting health commodities and supplies to Zamboanga, Mactan, Iloilo and Butuan.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” it added.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident as of this story's posting.

COVID-19 NAIA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
4 days ago
Headlines
Cops on edge over COVID, uncooperative citizens
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Police officers on the frontlines of controlling the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic are on edge, fearing infection and...
Headlines
fbfb
8 killed as medevac plane crashes at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
A light plane evacuating a patient to Japan crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff from the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH asks Filipinos to protect healthcare workers after reported attacks vs frontliners
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement Sunday, DOH condemned the acts of physical assault, harassment and discrimination committed against health...
Headlines
fbfb
NAIA runway reopens hours after medevac plane accident
5 hours ago
The runway of Manila’s international airport reopened early Monday, hours after a Tokyo-bound aircraft caught fire Sunday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
FDA warns public vs unregistered drug cocktail touted online as potential COVID-19 remedy
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 54 minutes ago
FDA described as “baseless” claims that Prodex-B—drug combination of Procaine and Dexamethasone with Vitamin...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
#helloRITMfrontliners: Public sends appreciation, encouragement to RITM workers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Blanco encouraged the public to send their messages of encouragement and appreciation through the hashtag #helloRITMfron...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
MWSS: Water free from new coronavirus, safe for consumption
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
In a statement, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage Systems Regulatory Office said the water supply maintained in the...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
690 health workers join government frontliners
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Hundreds of healthcare workers have answered the call for volunteers in government hospitals to help in the fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
‘Test kits from China at par with WHO’
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday clarified that coronavirus disease 2019 test kits donated to the country by China are “at...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with