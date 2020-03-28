LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
MMDA General Manager Jose Artu­ro “Jojo” Garcia Jr.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
MMDA general manager positive for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2020 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jose Arturo “Jojo” Garcia Jr. on Saturday confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

"My work puts me under a lot of risk, and this is part of it. I embrace this challenge with full trust and faith in God that I will overcome the same with your prayers.”



MMDA assistant secretary and spokesperson Celine Pialogo on Monday disclosed that she and Garcia had to undergo self-quarantine after exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“As advised by our General Manager Jojo Garcia, I am one of those who need to self-quarantine since I attended a meeting where another attendee later tested positive for Covid-19. The GM himself was at the same meeting and is also doing self-quarantine,” Pialogo said in a Monday statement.

“This is part of the protocol to stop the spread of the disease. I ask those I have been personally in contact with, please do the same, as you may be at risk. Please don't underestimate Covid-19 and make sure to carry out proper hygiene and health measures.”



— With reports from The STAR

CELINE PIALOGO JOJO GARCIA JOSE ARTURO GARCIA METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MMDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOJ chief changes tune on Koko
By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
The Department of Justice changed its tune yesterday on the case of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, after it received...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Quarantine passes, masks not needed for shopping
By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has clarified that “no mask, no quarantine pass, no entry”...
Headlines
fbfb
Dasma residents tell Pacquiao: Stay home
9 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao and his family have been told to stay home by his neighbors in an exclusive village in Makati City after...
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Paolo Duterte apologizes for son Omar, vows to deal with his 'impertinence'
18 hours ago
House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte apologized that his son, Omar, cut the line when he bought groceries at S&R Membership...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
RITM says Yap not infected, apologizes
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
ACT-CIS Rep. Eric Go Yap is negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 , the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine said...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
DOH calls for volunteers for COVID referral centers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health is calling for volunteer healthcare workers who will help man the three hospitals that were named...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Balikatan cancelled
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
With the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic sweeping the globe, the United States has cancelled the Balikatan exercises slated...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Duterte to spend 75th birthday away from home
By Edith Regalado | 9 hours ago
President Duterte is turning 75 years old today, but it will be a lonesome birthday.
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
AFP chief positive for COVID-19
By Jaime Laude | 9 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Phiippines chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 , Defense...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with