MMDA general manager positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jose Arturo “Jojo” Garcia Jr. on Saturday confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

"My work puts me under a lot of risk, and this is part of it. I embrace this challenge with full trust and faith in God that I will overcome the same with your prayers.”

MMDA assistant secretary and spokesperson Celine Pialogo on Monday disclosed that she and Garcia had to undergo self-quarantine after exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“As advised by our General Manager Jojo Garcia, I am one of those who need to self-quarantine since I attended a meeting where another attendee later tested positive for Covid-19. The GM himself was at the same meeting and is also doing self-quarantine,” Pialogo said in a Monday statement.

“This is part of the protocol to stop the spread of the disease. I ask those I have been personally in contact with, please do the same, as you may be at risk. Please don't underestimate Covid-19 and make sure to carry out proper hygiene and health measures.”