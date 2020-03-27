LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
FDA director general Eric Domingo said the Bureau of Customs (BOC) would not release test kits for commercial use that did not go through the agency’s approval process.
AFP/Maria Tan
FDA warns vs importation of COVID products
Cecille Suerte Felipe, Mayen Jaymalin, Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday warned against the importation of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health products without prior approval and certification from the agency.

FDA director general Eric Domingo said the Bureau of Customs (BOC) would not release test kits for commercial use that did not go through the agency’s approval process.

“Businessmen should not import these products before they are certified by the FDA. An application for product certification of a diagnostic kit is not equal to an approval to sell or distribute,” Domingo said.

The FDA has approved only Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test kits for commercial use.

The Department of Health (DOH) only recommends the use of RT-PCR since there is still no clear evidence to support the use of point of care tests or rapid test kits in COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The FDA continuously reviews all applications on COVID-19 test kits and expedites processes. We are streamlining the procedures to efficiently facilitate COVID-associated health commodities,” Domingo said.

But he stressed that the FDA would not compromise the quality and safety of kits by approving those without scientific evidence and proper documentary basis.

He said the FDA does not require clearance of foreign-donated COVID-9 health products prior to customs release.

The DOH had already received 108,000 donated test kits from Korea, China and Singapore, he added.

Domingo assured the public that the FDA is maximizing all measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Sluggish COVID  testing’

In a related development, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has expressed disappointment over what he calls the “sluggish COVID-19 testing capacity” of the DOH.

Gatchalian said the department has yet to accredit any hospital to carry out COVID-19 testing even after pronouncements by the FDA that the newly delivered test kits from South Korea and China are now available for commercial use.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has also expressed frustration that up to this time his city cannot use its Molecular Laboratory and procure test kits as the DOH has yet to certify the local laboratory.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said all LGUs must coordinate with the DOH before acquiring, purchasing or utilizing testing kits within their respective territorial jurisdictions.

The UP-National Institutes of Health, the Philippine Genome Center and manufacturer The Manila HealthTek Inc. are working to meet the government’s order of 26,000 testing kits.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said while the COVID-19 curve seems to have been flattened a little with the lockdown implementation in the entire Luzon, the government still needs to conduct mass testing to effectively contain the spread of the virus.

Lacson questioned the BOC’s failure to release hundreds of thousands of rapid test kits to be donated by some local businessmen.

COVID 19 ERIC DOMINGO FDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases soar past 700 as UN warns ‘whole of humanity’ at risk from pandemic
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 450,000, 20,000 of whom died.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
11 hours ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Nine doctors die from COVID-19 in Philippines
8 hours ago
Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country's top medical association said Thursday,...
Headlines
fbfb
S&R workers now also under quarantine because of Pimentel
12 hours ago
The senator has been on the receiving end of much criticism after he repeatedly breached his self-quarantine despite knowing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOH: Koko breached quarantine protocols
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III breached quarantine protocols when he showed up at the Makati Medical Center...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
P200 billion eyed for virus-affected poor households
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The government will allot P200 billion to address the needs of 18 million poor families affected by government measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Coronavirus count: 71 new cases, 7 more deaths in Philippines
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 707 while the number of fatalities rose to 45,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Unwell’ Bongbong resting at home
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been feeling unwell after coming home from Spain and has taken...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PSG eyes raps vs infected lawmaker
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Presidential Security Group plans to file charges against ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who recently tested positive...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with