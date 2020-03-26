LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A Philippine flag flies at the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City on Aug. 25, 2019, a day before the celebration of the National Heroes’ Day where the country pays homage to the efforts of known and unknown Filipino heroes.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Sentro ng Wikang Filipino ready to translate coronavirus-related laws, documents
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman-based Sentro ng Wikang Filipino (Filipino language center) has extended its translation services to government offices and other concerned individuals seeking to make policies, documents, and other materials in the English language more accessible to Filipino audiences.

“Bilang tugon sa hamon ng panahon, nais tumulong ng [SWF-UP Diliman] na maipaabot sa nakararaming mamamayan ang mga isyu at usapin sa panahon ng COVID-19, lockdown, at emergency powers gamit ang wikang Filipino,” the center said in a Wednesday statement.

(As demanded by the times, we would like to make current issues on COVID-19, lockdown, and emergency powers more accessible to the greater masses through the use of the Filipino language.)

RELATED: Duterte's expanded powers under Bayanihan Act defined but possibly indefinite | Transparency needed in COVID-19 fight, not penalties for 'false info', groups say 

“Hinihikayat ang mga sektor ng kalusugan, batas, edukasyon, at karapatang pantao, at iba pa na nangangailangan ng tulong sa pagsasalin sa wikang Filipino ng mga materyal hinggil sa COVID-19, lockdown, emergency powers, at kaugnay na mga usapin,” it said.

(We invite everyone working in the health, legal, education, human rights and other sectors, as well as concerned individuals, to forward their materials on COVID-19, lockdown, emergency powers, etc. to be translated into Filipino.)

Materials may be sent to the following emails for translation, editing, and validation in the Filipino language.

  • upswfdiliman@gmail.com
  • mcandrada@up.edu.ph

Volunteers are also invited to contribute to the center's translation efforts for Filipino and other local languages.

Major languages listed by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts are Ilocano, Pangasinan, Pampango, Tagalog, Bicol, Cebuano, Hiligaynon and Waray-Samarnon.

Interested volunteers can reach out to the center through the emails above.

'More languages, better understanding' 

“Mahalaga ang pagsasalin sa wikang Filipino at iba pang mga wika sa bansa upang maipaabot natin sa pinakamalawak na mamamayan ang pag-unawa, pagharap, at pagsulong sa sitwasyon ng bansa ngayon. Dahil maging ang pagsasalin ay mahalagang gawain sa pagpapagaling at pagpapalaya ng bayan.”

(Translation of texts to the Filipino language and other local languages is necessary to ensure that the broadest masses can understand, confront, and move forward from the national situation. The act of translation itself is key to development and national liberation.)

Provisions on language under Article XIV (Education, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture, and Sports) of the 1987 Constitution state:

  • “Section 6. The national language of the Philippines is Filipino. As it evolves, it shall be further developed and enriched on the basis of existing Philippine and other languages. Subject to provisions of law and as the Congress may deem appropriate, the Government shall take steps to initiate and sustain the use of Filipino as a medium of official communication and as language of instruction in the educational system.
  • “Section 7. For purposes of communication and instruction, the official languages of the Philippines are Filipino and, until otherwise provided by law, English.”

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SENTRO NG WIKANG FILIPINO SWF UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES DILIMAN UP UP DILIMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
4 hours ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: No arrest, no action on Pimentel's breach of hospital protocol sans complaint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Under the law, “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
S&R workers now also under quarantine because of Pimentel
4 hours ago
The senator has been on the receiving end of much criticism after he repeatedly breached his self-quarantine despite knowing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Medical supply producers urged: Don't export, let local health workers use products
By Alexis Romero | 2 minutes ago
As some hospitals taking care of patients infected with 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are running out of equipment,...
Headlines
fbfb
21 minutes ago
Palace: Dormers with hometowns in Luzon encouraged to go home
By Alexis Romero | 21 minutes ago
“They can go home. In fact, we are encouraging students who are living in dorms. If their hometown is just within the...
Headlines
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Nine doctors die from COVID-19 in Philippines
50 minutes ago
Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country's top medical association said Thursday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC justice's staff member tests positive on COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka confirmed that a staff member of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier tested positive on the novel...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with