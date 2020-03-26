Sentro ng Wikang Filipino ready to translate coronavirus-related laws, documents

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman-based Sentro ng Wikang Filipino (Filipino language center) has extended its translation services to government offices and other concerned individuals seeking to make policies, documents, and other materials in the English language more accessible to Filipino audiences.

“Bilang tugon sa hamon ng panahon, nais tumulong ng [SWF-UP Diliman] na maipaabot sa nakararaming mamamayan ang mga isyu at usapin sa panahon ng COVID-19, lockdown, at emergency powers gamit ang wikang Filipino,” the center said in a Wednesday statement.

(As demanded by the times, we would like to make current issues on COVID-19, lockdown, and emergency powers more accessible to the greater masses through the use of the Filipino language.)

“Hinihikayat ang mga sektor ng kalusugan, batas, edukasyon, at karapatang pantao, at iba pa na nangangailangan ng tulong sa pagsasalin sa wikang Filipino ng mga materyal hinggil sa COVID-19, lockdown, emergency powers, at kaugnay na mga usapin,” it said.

(We invite everyone working in the health, legal, education, human rights and other sectors, as well as concerned individuals, to forward their materials on COVID-19, lockdown, emergency powers, etc. to be translated into Filipino.)

Materials may be sent to the following emails for translation, editing, and validation in the Filipino language.

upswfdiliman@gmail.com

mcandrada@up.edu.ph

Volunteers are also invited to contribute to the center's translation efforts for Filipino and other local languages.

Major languages listed by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts are Ilocano, Pangasinan, Pampango, Tagalog, Bicol, Cebuano, Hiligaynon and Waray-Samarnon.

Interested volunteers can reach out to the center through the emails above.

'More languages, better understanding'

“Mahalaga ang pagsasalin sa wikang Filipino at iba pang mga wika sa bansa upang maipaabot natin sa pinakamalawak na mamamayan ang pag-unawa, pagharap, at pagsulong sa sitwasyon ng bansa ngayon. Dahil maging ang pagsasalin ay mahalagang gawain sa pagpapagaling at pagpapalaya ng bayan.”

(Translation of texts to the Filipino language and other local languages is necessary to ensure that the broadest masses can understand, confront, and move forward from the national situation. The act of translation itself is key to development and national liberation.)

Provisions on language under Article XIV (Education, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture, and Sports) of the 1987 Constitution state: