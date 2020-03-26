LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said the entire MICP building was closed for disinfection.
Miguel De Guzman/ File
MICP employee gets COVID; port shut down
Robertzon Ramirez, Evelyn Macairan, Janvic Mateo, Emmanuel Tupas, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - March 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An employee of the Manila International Container Port has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, prompting the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to stop its operations at the MICP.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said the entire MICP building was closed for disinfection.

Guerrero said they conducted contact tracing to identify individuals who had direct contact with the COVID infected employee.

“They were advised to undergo self-quarantine,” he said.

According to Guerrero, unaffected units of the MICP, including those that facilitate vessel boarding, checking of goods and X-ray examination would still function.

He said MICP importations would still be processed while the port is being disinfected.

Stakeholders were advised to use the Customer Care Portal to submit their documents.

“Importers can utilize the Goods Declaration and Verification System to monitor the status of their shipments,” the BOC said.

Guerrero said transactions at the MICP would be processed at the Port of Manila.

He ordered the MICP district collector to draft a workflow to provide unhampered service to importers.

13 QC barangays under EECQ

Thirteen barangays in Quezon City have been placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine (EECQ) as cases of COVID-19 climbed to 72.

These are Barangays Lourdes, Tandang Sora, Kalusugan, Ramon Magsaysay, Maharlika, Tatalon, Batasan Hills, Pasong Tamo, Central, San Roque, Paligsahan, Bagong Lipunan ng Crame and South Triangle.

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said checkpoints were set up in these barangays to implement the local government’s “hot and warm zones” policy.

Montejo said they would intensify the crackdown on quarantine violators.

Ten more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 72 with 10 deaths.

Seven of the patients have recovered from the viral respiratory disease, based on the bulletin issued by the local government.

Forty-six of 142 barangays in the city have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Disinfection was conducted at Quezon City University, which will be used as a quarantine facility apart from the Quezon Memorial Circle covered court.

The city government has distributed 379,000 of the target 400,000 food packs for residents affected by the EECQ.

Doctor selling overpriced thermal scanners nabbed

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday arrested a doctor for allegedly selling overpriced thermal scanners in Quezon City.

Ced de Castro reportedly sold 150 thermal scanners for P9,800 each, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said.

Perete said the standard retail price of thermal scanner is P800.

NBI special action unit chief Emeterio Dongallo Jr. said the thermal scanners were reportedly donated to De Castro being the president of Lions Club International in New Manila, Quezon City.

In Binondo, Manila, three Chinese were nabbed for allegedly selling overpriced thermal scanners.

Li Chunyang, Zhang Zhibin and Lu Youjun are being held by police on profiteering charges.

In Pasig, vendors at the city’s wet public market were allowed to sell food items without paying rent until next month, Mayor Vico Sotto said.

COVID-19 MICP REY LEONARDO GUERRERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Pimentel violated hospital protocols vs infection — Makati Medical Center
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The Makati Medical Center on Wednesday evening said that Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III breached its strict...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: No arrest, no action on Pimentel's breach of hospital protocol sans complaint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Under the law, “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
'Former barrio doctor, always a frontliner': Dr. Jaochico passes away due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
As the family mourns, Cielo asked: “Please do not remember him as someone who just died because of COVID-19. Sobrang...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 84 new COVID-19 cases, national total now at 636
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated) The confirmed new coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared toward 636 Wednesday afternoon as President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
MMC slams infected Koko’s hospital visit
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
In an already overburdened hospital, more medical workers will have to go on home quarantine for possible infection, while...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DND, DILG take over implementation of quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The defense and interior departments have been tasked to lead the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH studying COVID survivors
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
To improve the management of patients, the Department of Health is reviewing the cases of those who got infected with coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
All barangay checkpoints now under PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Following reports of inconsistencies and abuses being committed by village officers in the implementation of the enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte: We can win this war
1 hour ago
Filipino resiliency in times of crisis will help the nation pull through in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with