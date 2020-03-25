LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rep. Eric Go Yap has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Facebook / Cong. Eric Go Yap
Rep. Eric Go Yap tests positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 8:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Eric Go Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) is positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he disclosed on Wednesay. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I share to all of you that I tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

According to Yap, he had himself tested on March 15 and was called about the results only on Wednesday, ten days after he was tested. 

"After [the test], it was business as usual for me but I was careful as always," he said. 

It is not clear if he was asymptomatic at the time he was tested, though the lawmaker said that he felt the need to get tested because he had come into contact with people who were exposed to confirmed cases. 

Meeting at Palace, House special session

Yap acknowledged he had gone to work regardless of his concerns. On March 21, he said, he attended a meeting at the Palace, at which point his test results had not yet been released.

"I attended the meeting and was careful the whole time knowing na I could potentially be a carrier of the virus," he said. 

On Monday, he attended the House special session tackling the chief executive's bid for emergency powers. 

"I would like to ask for forgiveness and understanding from the people I interacted with. I was paranoid because I felt a slight cough, but I felt it was normal for me. We took extra caution because my test results had not returned. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus," he wrote.

"Stop going out and stop socializing; “lower risk” does not mean “no risk”. This is a minor setback for me but it will not stop me from fulfilling my duties and responsibilities."

During a break at the special session at the House of Representatives on Monday, lawmakers and Cabinet officials held up a paper banner urging people to stay at home. — Franco Luna

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS REP. ERIC GO YAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
What you need to know about curfews amid Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
While curfews may be imposed during certain situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, some penalties may be legally infirm...
Headlines
fbfb
'Former barrio doctor, always a frontliner': Dr. Jaochico passes away due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
As the family mourns, Cielo asked: “Please do not remember him as someone who just died because of COVID-19. Sobrang...
Headlines
fbfb
Pimentel becomes second senator to test positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Pimentel said he “tried my best” to limit his movement since the last session day on March 11.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 84 new COVID-19 cases, national total now at 636
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
(Updated) The confirmed new coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared toward 636 Wednesday afternoon as President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
41 minutes ago
Commuter group hopes for limited PUV operations instead of transport ban
By Franco Luna | 41 minutes ago
"People need to go to the market to buy food, to the pharmacies to buy medicine, and to the hospital to get operated on. How...
Headlines
fbfb
54 minutes ago
Stranded foreigners can leave Philippines anytime
By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
Foreigners who are stranded because of the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine may now leave the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
With roads clear, Metro Manila breathes in cleaner air during lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Air quality in the National Capital Region has improved, but this may be short-lived.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Voter's ID not needed to secure quarantine pass — DILG
1 hour ago
Voters' identification cards are not needed to secure quarantine passes or food packs, the Department of the Interior and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 mass testing still not an option, says DOH
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Conducting mass testing for 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is still not an option for now because of the country's limited...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with