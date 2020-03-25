Rep. Eric Go Yap tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Eric Go Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) is positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he disclosed on Wednesay.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share to all of you that I tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

According to Yap, he had himself tested on March 15 and was called about the results only on Wednesday, ten days after he was tested.

"After [the test], it was business as usual for me but I was careful as always," he said.

It is not clear if he was asymptomatic at the time he was tested, though the lawmaker said that he felt the need to get tested because he had come into contact with people who were exposed to confirmed cases.

Meeting at Palace, House special session

Yap acknowledged he had gone to work regardless of his concerns. On March 21, he said, he attended a meeting at the Palace, at which point his test results had not yet been released.

"I attended the meeting and was careful the whole time knowing na I could potentially be a carrier of the virus," he said.

On Monday, he attended the House special session tackling the chief executive's bid for emergency powers.

"I would like to ask for forgiveness and understanding from the people I interacted with. I was paranoid because I felt a slight cough, but I felt it was normal for me. We took extra caution because my test results had not returned. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus," he wrote.

"Stop going out and stop socializing; “lower risk” does not mean “no risk”. This is a minor setback for me but it will not stop me from fulfilling my duties and responsibilities."

During a break at the special session at the House of Representatives on Monday, lawmakers and Cabinet officials held up a paper banner urging people to stay at home. — Franco Luna