LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea together with 21 congressmen hold a banner saying, “Together with doctors and front liners, we went to work for you, so please stay at home for us.”
The STAR/Boy Santos
Lawyers warn: Proposed powers for Duterte limitless, without end date
(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — A network of lawyers on Monday afternoon called for President Duterte and Congress to focus on proposing legislation on the allocation of specific funds for the people rather than that on securing emergency powers and concentration of powers to one man.

In a statement, veteran lawyers Pacifico Agabin, Tony La Viña, Neri Colmenares, Jojo Lacanilao and Kristina Conti and the Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties argued that the powers Duterte and Malacañang are asking do not have a definite termination date and can be extended upon congressional approval.

"This limitless grant of emergency powers is tantamount to autocracy," the lawyers said.

They cited Section 9 of the proposed bill which states that the powers "shall be in force and effect only for two months or longer if the calamity will persist, as may be determined by the president." This suggests that Duterte will have the discretion to extend the exercise of the emergency powers.

They also raised concerns that the proposed legislation is not an appropriate response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The issue is not the lack of discipline; thus, the need is not for more draconian powers for the President. What is required is an effective plan to counteract the public health crisis balanced by an appropriate economic response which will provide for the needs of communities under quarantine," they said.  

"Granting the President emergency powers to institute more repressive measures and heavy-handed measures, as what this proposed bill does, is neither a plan nor a solution to the current crisis. Instead of providing relief, this measure may even aggravate the problem."

The lawyers' network also said that such a measure would violate Article VI, Section 25 (5) of the 1987 Constitution which reads,

"No law shall be passed authorizing any transfer of appropriations; however, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the heads of Constitutional Commissions may, by law, be authorized to augment any item in the general appropriations law xxx from savings in their respective appropriations."

They argued that centralizing the power of the purse to the executive despite it being in the legislature's domain compromises democratic conventions of checks and balances of the three branches of government as well as of their fiscal autonomy.

Malacañang said the president was not asking for emergency powers despite an explicit mention of it in an express provision in Sec. 3 of the proposed bill.

On that same day, however, Congress held a special session tackling the proposal of sweeping emergency powers to President Rodrigo Duterte to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

In his speech at the special session of the House of Representatives set for the bill on Monday, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said, "We do not desire to overstep the bounds of Constitution which remains firmly in place during times of emergency."

Provisions in the proposed bill sparked concerns over the Palace request for power to take over private establishments, to which Medialdea responded that this would only be what he called a "standby power which we do not consider necessary to be exercised at all times."

"Congress will make a disastrous mistake if its solution to the COVID-19 is centralizing more power to one man, especially one who believes that the problems of the country can be simplistically solved with the use of brute force and martial law powers," the statement read. — Franco Luna

CHECKS AND BALANCES CONSTITUTION COVID-19 EMERGENCY POWERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'A casualty of war': Young cardiologist passes away due to COVID-19
1 day ago
The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) claimed the life of another health practitioner on Saturday afternoon. 
Headlines
fbfb
Mass testing depends on resource adequacy — Duque
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“What is your definition of mass testing? In the end, it is still the number of test kits that will determine how many...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' COVID-19 tally reaches 462 with 82 additional cases
6 hours ago
(2nd update) With the addition of 82 detections, the Philippines' latest count of novel coronavirus infections rose to 462...
Headlines
fbfb
RITM chief stays, says Duque
By Prinz Magtulis | 10 hours ago
“Dr. (Celia) Carlos will remain. I corrected that already,” Duque said.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
8 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
IATF: 'No mask, no entry' not in quarantine guidelines
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"The supermarkets can determine how many people can enter to make sure that there is social distancing inside (their establishments),"...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
P500 hazard pay for gov't personnel 'physically' at work during Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte authorized the grant of hazard pay to government workers reporting to work amid the Luzon-wide enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Rapid testing kits not recommended for use — DOH
5 hours ago
"Ang ating rapid test kits hindi nirerekomenda ng DOH na gamitin natin ito," she said. 
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
DoTr apologizes for sharing link to poem 'thanking' coronavirus
7 hours ago
The Department of Transportation on Monday morning apologized for its post sharing the link to a poem “thanking”...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Tolentino sorry for having COVID-19 test done
9 hours ago
Tolentino said that if he tested positive for COVID-19, he would have posted it as well to inform those who came in contact...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with