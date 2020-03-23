LIVE: Special Congress session on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Congress is meeting on Monday, March 23, for a special session to, according to a letter from the Palace, "authorize the president to exercise powers necessary to carry out urgent measures to meet the current national emergency relating to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)."

According to a leaked draft bill, Congress may grant the chief executive the power to take over the operations of any privately-owned public utility or business affected with public interest.

The proposed measure, which needs a counterpart bill at the House of Representatives, grants Duterte the authority to regulate all forms of transportation, telecommunications, and the distribution of power, fuel, energy and water if needed.

He may also purchase more testing kits and construct properties without passing through the usual procurement processes.

Among the powers proposed in the bill are:

Power to "ensure" that all local government units are "acting in line with the rules and regulations issued by the National Government"

Adopt measures against hoarding and profiteering

Procure goods, including medical equipment and supplies

Lease property to house health workers or serve as quarantine centers

"Liberalize" incentives for manufacturers and importers of supplies

Regulate traffic on all streets

Cancel programs and reallocate funds from 2019 and 2020 budget bills to generate savings

The House and Senate will be meeting separately.

