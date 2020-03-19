P5,000 aid during lockdown covers contractual, on-probation private workers, says DOLE

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 9:09 p.m.) — The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday evening released clarificatory guidelines for its previously announced P5,000 financial assistance to private workers affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown until April 12.

The lump-sum assistance called the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program will be effective as of March 21, Saturday, according to the department's Labor Advisory 12 dated Thursday.

“Affected workers, regardless of status (i.e. permanent, probationary, or contractual), are those employed in private establishments whose operations are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the advisory.

The coverage of P5,000 assistance is also nationwide.

According to the initial guidelines dated Tuesday, affected private establishments are those that have implemented flexible work arrangements (reduction of work hours and/or workdays, rotation of workers, forced leave) or temporary closure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, affected workers are those whose employment “face or suffer interruption,” including “retained workers” who do not receive regular wage due to working hours being reduced by flexible work arrangements.

“Suspended workers” who are forced to stop their labor due to “suspension of operations of the employer’s business establishment” also fit the scope of affected workers.

The concerned DOLE office (regional, provincial, or field) will issue the financial support directly to the employees' payroll account via bank transfer as soon as it receives complete documentary requirements.

These requirements include the accomplished revised Establishment Report Form, particularly the indicated mandatory fields, as well as the company payroll for the month of February or earlier.

For cash payroll, financial support will be received through money remittance.

The said requirements may be accessed and submitted online to the appropriate office using the documents and directory here.