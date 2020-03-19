LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III issued Department Order 209 providing for assistance to lockdown-affected workers.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
P5,000 aid during lockdown covers contractual, on-probation private workers, says DOLE
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 8:18pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 9:09 p.m.) — The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday evening released clarificatory guidelines for its previously announced P5,000 financial assistance to private workers affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown until April 12.

RELATED: Gov't offers one-time P5,000 assistance to displaced private workers

The lump-sum assistance called the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program will be effective as of March 21, Saturday, according to the department's Labor Advisory 12 dated Thursday.

“Affected workers, regardless of status (i.e. permanent, probationary, or contractual), are those employed in private establishments whose operations are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the advisory.

The coverage of P5,000 assistance is also nationwide.

According to the initial guidelines dated Tuesday, affected private establishments are those that have implemented flexible work arrangements (reduction of work hours and/or workdays, rotation of workers, forced leave) or temporary closure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, affected workers are those whose employment “face or suffer interruption,” including “retained workers” who do not receive regular wage due to working hours being reduced by flexible work arrangements.

“Suspended workers” who are forced to stop their labor due to “suspension of operations of the employer’s business establishment” also fit the scope of affected workers.

The concerned DOLE office (regional, provincial, or field) will issue the financial support directly to the employees' payroll account via bank transfer as soon as it receives complete documentary requirements.

These requirements include the accomplished revised Establishment Report Form, particularly the indicated mandatory fields, as well as the company payroll for the month of February or earlier.

For cash payroll, financial support will be received through money remittance.

The said requirements may be accessed and submitted online to the appropriate office using the documents and directory here.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT DOLE ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SILVESTRE BELLO LLL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City ‘hot zones’ declared
By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday declared as “hot zones” the houses of city residents found positive for the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
Health secretary placed on self-quarantine
4 days ago
"He has already been tested for COVID 19 test as he is Asthmatic and Hypertensive," Vergeire said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Año, Sotto at odds over tricycle deployment
By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday ordered local chief executives to ban tricycles from...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma pledges 500,000 face masks to Philippines
31 minutes ago
Delivery of the masks is expected to start later this week or early next week, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gov't may update COVID-19 testing protocols with more kits coming — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government may update its protocols on testing patients being investigated for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOTr sets up COVID-19 hotlines for transpo concerns
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The hotline can accommodate concerns submitted through text messages 24/7, while calls will only be received 12 hours daily...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
FDA approves test kits from China, South Korea for commercial use
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The virus that causes coronavirus disease is spreading locally, infecting 217 people. The country logged 17 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Palace firm against prohibiting tricycles to travel
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is firm on its decision to prohibit tricycles...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with