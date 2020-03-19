LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Doctor Raul V. Destura (not pictured) presents the UP Test Kit for COVID-19 coronavirus during a press briefing held at the Genome Center in UP Diliman in Quezon City on March 12, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
FDA approves test kits from China, South Korea for commercial use
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines scrambles to contain a growing health crisis, the country’s Food and Drug Administration approved four COVID-19 test kits from China and South Korea.

The virus that causes coronavirus disease is spreading locally, infecting 217 people. The country logged 17 deaths.

But there are concerns that the number of COVID-19 cases may be bigger due to the country’s limited testing program. Since January 28, only 1,030 tests have been conducted.

The FDA on Thursday released an initial list of COVID-19 test kits for commercial use. These are polymerase chain reaction-based kits used in laboratories and not point-of-care or do-it-yourself kits.

The FDA said there are still pending applications that are due for evaluation. 

"FDA is hard at work in processing COVID-19 related applications during this time. We ask the public and stakeholders to be analytical of COVID-19 test kits that they may encounter as we have identified some applications which appear to be suspicious and unauthorized," FDA Director General Eric Domingo said. 

The only COVID-19 diagnostic test kits being used in the country now are the PCR-based lab kits at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine donated by the World Health Organization.

The test kit developed by the University of the Philippines National Institute of Health approved by the country’s Food and Drugs Administration were scheduled for field testing on Monday.

China, through its embassy in Manila, said it is donating 100,000 test kits and other medical supplies to the Philippines. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Monday said the country is expecting the delivery of 5,000 to 10,000 rapid test kits from South Korea. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City ‘hot zones’ declared
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday declared as “hot zones” the houses of city residents found positive for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
Año, Sotto at odds over tricycle deployment
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday ordered local chief executives to ban tricycles from...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs three more deaths as COVID-19 infections breach 200
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(4th update) The Philippines reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total count to 202 Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Health secretary placed on self-quarantine
4 days ago
"He has already been tested for COVID 19 test as he is Asthmatic and Hypertensive," Vergeire said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace firm against prohibiting tricycles to travel
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is firm on its decision to prohibit tricycles...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines reach 217
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
(Updated) The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 207,860 people and killed more than 8,600 since the virus first emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Psychologists' group offers mental health tips amid COVID-19 scare
3 hours ago
The Psychological Association of the Philippines said it is “normal to worry about or health and that of our loved ones,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Phivolcs lowers Taal status to Alert Level 1
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
This means there “no eruption is imminent” in Taal.
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
OFW is Macau's 15th COVID-19 case, region bans foreign workers
9 hours ago
The worker was in the Philippines from January 27 to March 15 and arrived in Macau on March 16.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with