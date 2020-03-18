Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 in Greece

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino national tested positive for the new coronavirus in Greece, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The Filipino is said to be exhibiting mild symptoms and is under home quarantine in Athens.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the local health authorities in Greece to assure that she is given maximum care and support,” DFA said.

It added: “The Embassy likewise continues to monitor the situation of all Filipino nationals in Greece and stands ready to provide assistance as needed.”

There are 387 COVID-19 cases in Greece and the death toll from the virus stood at five.

The rise in infections prompted Greece to place all incoming travelers in quarantine for 14 days and suspend church services. The country also tightened restrictions on trade and public gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has so far reported 202 cases with 17 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse