LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The UNESCO said classrooms have been shuttered across the world, causing a record number of students to miss school.
The STAR/Edd Gumban/File
‘COVID-19 affects 363 million students worldwide’
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - March 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Close to 363 million learners worldwide have been impacted by disruptions and suspensions of classes in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The UNESCO said classrooms have been shuttered across the world, causing a record number of students to miss school.

Data from the agency showed that the COVID-19 crisis has so far been keeping one in five students worldwide away from school and an additional one in four from higher education classes.

Fifteen countries have ordered nationwide school closures and 14 have implemented localized closures – spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The UNESCO said there should be emergency response to minimize disruptions of education worldwide.

The agency is stepping up its support to ensure that innovation and inclusion continue despite disruptions and exacerbate inequality through measures like distance learning programs in multiple languages.

UNESCO’s expertise in open and distance learning spans teacher-training platforms, e-learning school models and the development of other information and communications technology.

“We are entering uncharted territory and working with countries to find high-tech, low-tech and no-tech solutions to assure the continuity of learning,” UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay said.

Azoulay maintained that as countries try to prepare their responses, “international cooperation is vital to share the most effective approaches and support students, teachers and families.”

“We are facing an unusual situation with a large number of countries affected by the same issue at the same time,” UNESCO’s assistant director general for education Stefania Giannini said.

“We need to come together not only to address the immediate educational consequences of this unprecedented crisis, but also to build up the longer-term resilience of education systems.”

To steer the global response, the UNESCO announced the creation of a UNESCO-COVID-19 Emergency Task Force to support national responses and share effective policy responses, with a focus on the most vulnerable countries.

COVID-19 STUDENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Invoking arbitral award, Philippines rejects Malaysian, Chinese claims in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 12 hours ago
The Philippines also rejected Malaysia's claim as it overlaps with the country's claims over the Kalayaan Island Group and...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 3 more foreigners with travel history to Philippines caught new coronavirus
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
At a briefing with the House committee on health, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said foreign nationals from Japan, Singapore...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(6th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
2 hours ago
Headlines
Tips to protect yourself and to fight the spread of COVID-19
By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
International agencies such as the World Health Organization have listed preventive measures that the public can practice...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says POGOs are 'clean'
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Despite the illegal activities tied to Chinese gambling entities, President Rodrigo Duterte believes that Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Local COVID-19 patient dies; total cases hit 49
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Sixteen more confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have emerged, bringing to 49 the total number of cases, with one...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cabinet men, senators, Isko on self-quarantine
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
As the number of local 2019 coronavirus disease cases continued to rise, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Senators Sherwin...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DTI: Enough supply of essential items
1 hour ago
Malacañang is discouraging the public from resorting to panic buying of food items and hygiene products in the wake...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PBA cancels games; Wack-Wack golf closed
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Basketball Association has ordered the suspension of play in the just-inaugurated Season 45 Philippine Cup,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Robredo urges employers to consider work-from-home scheme
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has appealed to the government and the private sector to consider implementing a work-from-home...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with