NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This February 26, 2020 photo shows Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel.
Senate PRIB/Cesar Tomambo
Senators seek SC ruling on need for concurrence in VFA withdrawal
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senators led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday asked the Supreme Court to compel the executive branch to seek their concurrence in the Philippine govverment’s abrogation of the Visiting Forces of Agreement with the United States.

The senators filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief and Mandamaus before the SC on Monday, asking it to rule that “the withdrawal from or termination of a treaty or international agreement that had previously been concurred in by the Senate requires the concurrence of two-thirds of all the members of the Senate for the said withdrawal to be valid and effective.”

A plea for declaratory relief seeks to determine a question of construction or validity arising from an executive order.

The senators also asked the SC to issue an order, by way of mandamus, compelling the respondents to “refer the Notice of Withdrawal to the Senate of the Philippines for its concurrence, pursuant to Section 21 Article VIII of the 1987 Constitution.

There is no explicit provision in the 1987 Constitution stating whether or not the concurrence of the upper chamber is necessary for the abrogation of a treaty earlier concurred in by the body. But Section 21 of the 1987 Constitution states that no treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred with by at least two-thirds of all the members of the Senate.

'Checks and balances'

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. are named as respondents in the petition.

The senators stressed in their petition that requiring the concurrence of the Senate is for "checks and balances in the ratification of treaties."

"Verily, the Constitution could not have intended for foreign policy to be under the control of a single person. The system of checks and balances inherent in our republican form of government prohibits the concentration of power upon a single branch," their plea read.

In a vote of 12-7, the Senate on March 2 adopted Resolution 337 asking the SC to rule on whether or not the concurrence of the Senate is necessary in the abrogation of a treaty previously concurred in by the Senate.

Part of the resolution read: “The ambiguity on the concurrence of the Senate in the abrogation of treaty involves an issue of transcendental importance that impacts on the country’s constitutional checks and balances. It presents a constitutional issue that seriously affects the country’s legal systems as well as the country’s relations with the international community.”

Known Duterte allies Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino are among the senators who voted to abstain.

A STAR report said that the resolution will be attached to the SC petition.

The ICC petition

A petition on the need of Senate concurrence when withdrawing a treaty is currently pending ruling before the court.

Minority senators in May 2018 filed a petition for certiorari and mandamus, claiming that the country’s pulling out as a state party to the Rome Statute is “invalid or ineffective” for lack of concurrence of the Senate.

The SC held oral arguments on the petition on August 29 and September 8, 2018, but it has yet to rule on the case. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

SENATE SUPREME COURT TITO SOTTO VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
2 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 patient in Quezon City among cases earlier confirmed
9 hours ago
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines stood at 10 Monday after the DOH reported four new ca...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 10 as DOH confirms 4 new patients
18 hours ago
(Update 2) Shortly before midnight on Monday, the Department of Health confirmed four additional cases suffering from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin's Twitter locked for tweeting activists are communists who should be shot
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
This means that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. can still send direct messages to his followers but will not...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
2 Filipinos infected with new coronavirus in Lebanon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The two new cases in Lebanon brought the total number of infected Filipinos outside the Philippines to 91.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Nancy Binay chides government for 'slow' release of COVID-19 info
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has so far infected 10 people in the country since the pathogen emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Greenhills shopping center stays open amid COVID-19 fears — San Juan mayor
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Kahapon kumain ako sa Greenhills. Inikot ko 'yung buong shopping center perimeter. Pansin na pansin talaga na kakaunti ang...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Sandiganbayan orders arrest of ex-PCGG chair Sabio over graft conviction
4 hours ago
The STAR reported that the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division junked Sabio’s motion for reconsideration on a December...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with