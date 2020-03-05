NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
According to the Department of Health on Thursday, there are 37 patients under investigation in the Philippines.
File photo
2 confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad have had previous travel to the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines (First published on March 5, 2020, 11:22 p.m.) — Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in foreign countries have had previous travel to the Philippines, which has so far successfully contained the deadly disease.

According to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, one patient, identified only as Case No. 44, is a male fron northern Taiwan who had "traveled to the Philippines with his friends from February 28 to March 3." 

The patient, identified as a male over 30 years old, had diarrhea in the Philippines on March 2 and went to a hospital in Taiwan on March 3, Taiwan health authorities said.

"Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on March 5. Related investigation suggested it is an imported case linked to the Philippines," the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said.

The federal government of New South Wales in Australia, meanwhile, said that "a female who is believed to have returned from the Philippines" is among six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"A confirmed case, woman in her 60s who arrived back in Australia on March 3, is believed to have returned from the Philippines. Her travel details are being obtained and will be disclosed if she posed a risk to any other passengers on her flight," the New South Wales government said.

The Philippines has had three confirmed COVID-19—including one fatality.

According to the Department of Health on Thursday, there are 37 patients under investigation in the Philippines.

Broken down, the PUIs are in the following regions:

Cordillera Administrative Region (1)
Ilocos (1)
Cagayan Valley (1)
Cantral Luzon (5)
National Capital Region (23)
Calabarzon (1)
Bicol (2)
Western Visayas (1)
Central Visayas (1)
Soccsksargen (1)

