NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Open-pit mining
ejatlas.org
Moratorium on open-pit mining filed in Congress
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 9:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to impose a 25-year moratorium (prohibition) on prospective open-pit mining projects was filed on Tuesday at the House of Representatives by Makabayan bloc lawmakers, joined by environmental and indigenous peoples' rights activists.

"A legislated moratorium on open-pit mining is urgently needed because President Duterte's pronouncements of an open-pit mine ban, along with former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez's Department Administrative Order and local ordinances, are being defied by mining corporations," Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment national coordinator Leon Dulce said in a release.

“High-risk open pit projects with atrocious human rights records like the Tampakan and King-King mines must be stopped until such a time when we have a National Industrialization Program that will ensure a needs-based, rights-based, and environmentally safe utilization of our mineral resources.”

The said bill mandates a midterm-review 12 years upon passage.

It was filed on the 25th anniversary of the passage of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 (Republic Act 7942), which, according to green groups “allowed the unbridled destruction by open-pit mines for export for 25 years.”

“The ecosystems and landscapes devastated by 25 years of open-pit mining under the Mining Act must likewise be given 25 years of relief from such destructive methods,” Center for Environmental Concerns - Philippines executive director Lia Alonzo said in a release.

“We must learn from our bitter experiences of ecologically disruptive open-pit mining such as in the Oceanagold mine in Didipio, Nueva Vizcaya and the Philex Padcal mine in Benguet.”

Aside from environmental destruction, groups also pointed out that green activists in the Philippines are vulnerable to attacks.

International watchdog Global Witness in 2019 found that threats against environmental activists in the Philippines are systematic and usually related to “corporate greed.”

In a report, the organization spotlighted rights violations targeting those who oppose destructive coal, agribusiness, mining and tourism projects.

At least 13 environmentalists in the country were victims of extrajudicial killings between July 2016 and July 2019, according to data from human rights monitor Karapatan.

“We have experienced militarization in our ancestral lands in South Cotabato even before the mining project’s commercial ops. At least 12 environmental defenders have been killed since 2001 for opposing the Tampakan mine's threats to our domain's forests, fields, schools, and villages," Lumad youth Alviena Wali from South Cotabato said.

MINING OPEN PIT MINING PHILIPPINE MINING ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, columnist Ramon Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagged in 'pastillas' bribery, Aguirre says Tulfo sister pushed for easy visas for Chinese nationals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Aguirre said that there “many other agencies of government” that wanted the grant of Visas Upon Arrival to Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Arroceros, Manila's last lung, declared a permanent forest park
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso signed on February 27 an ordinance declaring a parcel of land along Antonio Villegas St....
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos generally satisfied with Robredo, Sotto, Cayetano — SWS
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
A fourth-quarter 2019 survey found that Filipinos were generally satisfied with the performances of Vice President Leni Robredo,...
Headlines
fbfb
Greenhills mall re-opens after hostage-taking incident
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"Greenhills Mall will reopen its doors to the public today," the mall management said.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
Duterte sees no potential president among new crop of politicians
By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
"Wala pa ako nakita na new crop politicians dito sa ating bayan, frankly wala ako nakita, wala akong nakita na puwede talaga...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Court orders Nova Parojinog's transfer to BJMP Taguig facility
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The court said it disagrees with the prosecution’s allegation that Parojinog’s detention at the police headquarters...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
PNP mum on probe results as ninja-cops still under floating status
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
The spokesperson of the national police said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the PNP would opt to stay mum on the details...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Duterte urged to issue EO including nuclear power in energy mix
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The energy department wants nuclear power to be included in the Philippines' energy mix as the demand for electricity is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
As an airline suspends route, Palace partially lifts Korea travel ban
4 hours ago
Four days into barring Filipinos from travelling to South Korea, the Philippines announced it is partially lifting the travel...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with