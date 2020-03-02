NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Tourist receipts peak in 2019 as COVID-19 dims outlook
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines— Tourism revenues peaked to a new “all-time high” last year, but the prospects of topping the record anew this year appears to be bleak as travel barriers put up to prevent the spread of coronavirus discourage holidays.

Visitor receipts totaled P482.15 billion in peso terms last year, up 18.8% from 2018, the Tourism department reported on Monday. The amount was equivalent to $9.3 billion, which was up by a faster 20.8% year-on-year in dollar terms.

The total amount, however, fell below the government target of P564 billion.

“The Philippine tourism industry’s continued impressive performance dramatizes the dedication, hard work and resilience of its stakeholders through a most challenging year,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in the statement.

Tourist receipts estimate the revenues accumulated through various tourism services like accommodations as well as leisure activities, food, and other spending by tourists when they visit the country.

On average, tourism data show that a foreign guest spent $128.35 a day in the Philippines last year, which translated to $1,218.04 for the entire trip.

Under the Duterte administration, tourism has started becoming a vital of source of dollars for the Philippines. Long tagged as a potential dollar engine, tourism revenues surged since 2017 aided by a massive increase in the number of visitors, particularly Chinese, whose number have grown nearly three times since 2016.

The increase in Chinese tourists is not coincidental. President Duterte’s warmer ties with Beijing was targeted at securing economic benefits, including tourism revenues from a legion of Chinese tourists travelling yearly.

But this year can be a break from the rising trend. A still-uncontained spread of coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China last month has triggered global travel restrictions, including that imposed by the Philippines over China.

Apart from China, travel to the Philippines was also suspended starting last Friday for tourists coming from North Gyeongsang Province in South Korea due to the spread of Coronavirus Disease-19.

Apart from being the top sources of foreign tourists for the Philippines, accounting for more than 45% of total visitors, Koreans and Chinese are also the country’s top spenders when visiting. In total, Koreans spent a combined $2.6 billion here last year, while Chinese shelled out $2.33 billion, which indicates prohibitions to their entry here can have a devastating impact. 

“We count on the same enduring qualities to get us through the challenges this year,” Puyat said, stopping short of saying whether tourist arrival and receipt targets will be revisited.

Following South Koreans and Chinese on the biggest spender list were Americans who spent around $1.21 billion last year, data showed. Americans were followed by visitors from Japan, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Germany and Malaysia.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT CORONAVIRUS DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TOURISM TOURISM RECEIPTS TRAVEL BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-chief justice says quo warranto vs ABS-CBN franchise should be junked
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN "is the improper remedy but also because there are many issues of facts that have...
Headlines
fbfb
Congressmen can remove me – Cayetano
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
It is now a free-for-all at the House of Representatives.
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
China’s Navy to be ‘world’s largest in 10 years’
By Jaime Laude | 17 hours ago
China is projected to have the world’s largest navy in the next 10 to 15 years, according to a United States-based military...
Headlines
fbfb
Court issues HDO against late National Artist Mañosa’s family
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The wife and children of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa are now subjects of a hold departure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
House members lose committees as coup rumors swirl
1 hour ago
It was Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla (Cavite) who moved to replace Ungab and Leachon.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, columnist Ramon Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Ex-Immigration exec denies bribery scheme, accuses 'pastillas' whistleblower of malice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Mariñas told the Senate panel that he is “not aware of the word ‘pastillas’ being used in such an...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Police respond to reported hostage-taking in Greenhills, San Juan
4 hours ago
The mayor said that authorities were working on negotiations with the shooter, who had some 30 persons held hostage at the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
10 symptomatic repatriates from virus-hit cruise ship test negative
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Fourteen of the 458 repatriates quarantined at the New Clark City were brought to an unidentified referral facility after...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with