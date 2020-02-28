NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario speaks at the "Post-VFA: PH-US Alliance Quo Vadis?" forum organized by Stratbase ADR Institute in Makati City.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Ex-DFA chief warns of 'national tragedy' amid VFA termination
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) may ultimately put an end to all Philippine-US agreements, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario said on Friday.

The former top diplomat appealed to the Congress and the Supreme Court, both co-equal branches of the government, to "resist this tragedy" that may also end the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

"What is unfolding is a national tragedy which should be resisted. As a democratic and republican country, we do not believe that one man alone can make this damaging choice for our people," Del Rosario said at a post-VFA forum organized by think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.

Del Rosario pointed out that President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to abrogate the VFA removes one of the focal points underpinning the decades-old alliance between the Philippines and the US.

The former DFA chief, who led the Philippines in its arbitration against China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, stressed that the country's alliance with Washington helped the country maintain its integrity against foreign aggression, including Chinese incursions in the disputed waterway.

"Terminating the VFA would serve to actualize our pivot towards China against the strong and vehement objections of our people," Del Rosario said.

Admitting that the VFA is an "imperfect agreement," Del Rosario said ending it would interrupt the Philippines' benefits from the Mutual Defense Treaty such as joint training and exercises, the military's modernization, assistance during natural calamities and having oartners in counter-terrorism efforts.

The former top diplomat recalled that the US provided quick relief response when super typhoon Yolanda (international name Haiyan) struck the country in 2013, which was possible due to the VFA. While other countries also wanted to provide assistance, the lack of legal arrangements constrained their entry to the Philippines.

"We must reject the notion that maintaining the Philippine-US is subservience to the US. In the international community, countries must forge alliances to protect their own interests," Del Rosario said.

Maintaining the alliance between the Philippines and the US would be for the sake of the Filipino people who want to protect the country's territory, he added.

"We must be with responsible with whom we share our core values of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law. To stand otherwise is not what Filipinos are; it is not what we do; it is not what is right," Del Rosario said.

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio shared the same sentiments on maintaining alliances to defend Philippine sovereignty.

Carpio said President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncements that there are only two choices — becoming a territory of the US or a province of China — is false.

"It's a false choice because it is not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because we can have alliances," Carpio said in the same forum.

RELATED VIDEO:

ALBERT DEL ROSARIO RODRIGO DUTERTE US-PHILIPPINES TIES VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 13, 2020 - 9:44am

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will expire 180 days after the notice of termination is sent to the US.

That notice was sent on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, according to Philippine government officials.

Duterte had previously warned the United States that he will terminate the VFA if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".

The decision to terminate comes amid a resolution by the Senate recognizing the president's authority to terminate agreements and treaties but also asking him to hold off on the decision while lawmakers conduct a review of the VFA and other agreements with America.

Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.

Main photo: In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat and US Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley lead the ceremonial furling of the Balikatan flag during the closing ceremony of the Philippine-US military exercises. The STAR/Boy Santos

February 13, 2020 - 9:44am

Military exercises with the US wthin the 180 days from the notice of termination will continue as planned, radio dzMM reports, quoting Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

February 13, 2020 - 8:36am

Activist women's group Gabriela calls for the cancellation of Balikatan joint military exercises planned for 2020 in light of the notice of the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement that the Philippines sent the US on Monday.

"Duterte cannot claim he is serious with the VFA's termination but allow business as usual with the Balikatan exercises," Gabriela, which has long protested against the VFA as well as the continuing presence of American troops in the Philippines, says in a release.

There are more than 300 military exercises and exchanges scheduled between the Philippine and American militaries this year.

February 12, 2020 - 4:34pm

For Malacañang, the decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States is "a move in the right direction that should have been done a long time ago."

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper's remarks that the withdrawal of the Philippines from the VFA was "a move in the wrong direction" is expected as the defense pact favors Washington.

According to Panelo, relying on another country for defenses against enemies of the would eventually "weaken" and "stagnate" the Philippines' defense capabilities.

"Our studied action is consistent and pursuant to our chartering an independent foreign policy, with our foreign relations anchored solely on national interest and the general welfare of our people," Panelo said in a statement.

February 12, 2020 - 10:57am

Senators are free to bring the issue of VFA termination to the Supreme Court, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says, pointing out however that although the 1987 Constitution requires Senate concurrence on the ratification of treaties, "there is nothing in the constitution that requires the concurrence of the Senate when it comes to termination of treaties."

He adds that "whether the president should at least consult the Senate is manifestly a political question that the Supreme Court will certainly refuse to resolve." 

February 12, 2020 - 9:48am

The Philippines' termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement is a "move in the wrong direction," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says in remarks published by the US Department of Defense.

"I do think it would be a move in the wrong direction as — as we both bilaterally with the Philippines and collectively with a number of other partners and allies in the region are trying to say to the Chinese, 'You must obey the international rules of order. You must obey, you know, abide by international norms.'," he says.

"I think it's a move in the wrong direction for — for, again, for the longstanding relationship we've had with the Philippines for their strategic location, the ties between our peoples, our countries." 

He says that the move would affect efforts to "bolster our presence and compete with them (China) in this era of great power competition."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration reassigns NAIA personnel amid 'pastillas' bribery allegations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Morente also said that the transfer of units is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive “to revamp...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership coup rumors spark word war
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
A word war erupted between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara backs franchise approval for ABS-CBN
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday expressed support for the franchise renewal application of ABS-CBN Corp. after her father,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte bans use of vape, e-cigarettes in public places
7 hours ago
Under the EO, vaping is prohibited “within enclosed public places and public conveyances...except in Designated Smoking/Vaping...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate approves 'monster' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
Only opposition lawmakers Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros voted against Senate Bill 1093, which seeks to amend certain...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Pentagon 'not prepared' for quick VFA termination — Philippine envoy
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The United States government was not prepared for President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to abrogate the Visiting Forces Agreement,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Cargo vessel from virus-hit China under probe for 'misrepresentation'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Panama-flagged MV Harmony 6 arrived in Changzhou, China on February 13 and left on February 18. The cargo ship arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Inter-agency task force OKs Korea travel ban
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra released a copy of the resolution to reporters. He stressed that the resolution is for...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Purisima acquitted of perjury over alleged SALN misdeclaration
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted former Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima of perjury charges filed over his alleged...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Duterte declares second week of February for 'National Hazing Prevention Week'
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte declared the second week of February as “National Hazing Prevention Week,” stressing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with